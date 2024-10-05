https://sputnikglobe.com/20241005/moscow-format-meeting-opposes-3rd-parties-bids-to-deploy-military-objects-in-afghanistan-1120425502.html
Participants of the Moscow format of consultations on Afghanistan called attempts by third countries to deploy their military infrastructure in Afghanistan and neighboring states unacceptable as it does not correspond to the interests of regional peace and stability, a joint statement, issued by the participants, read.
"They called unacceptable the attempts by third countries to deploy their military infrastructure in Afghanistan and neighboring states, since this does not serve the interests of regional peace and stability," the document, published by the Russian Foreign Ministry, read. The parties have also expressed deep concerns over the security situation due to the existing terrorist threats in Afghanistan, adding that all terrorist and separatist groups based in the country pose a serious threat to global and regional security.Participants of the Moscow Format Consultations on Afghanistan have called on the international community to step up humanitarian aid to the country and stop attempts to politicize it.The parties also expressed gratitude to Iran, Pakistan and some other regional members for receiving millions of Afghan refugees.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Participants of the Moscow format of consultations on Afghanistan called attempts by third countries to deploy their military infrastructure in Afghanistan and neighboring states unacceptable as it does not correspond to the interests of regional peace and stability, a joint statement, issued by the participants, read.
"They called unacceptable the attempts by third countries to deploy their military infrastructure in Afghanistan and neighboring states, since this does not serve the interests of regional peace and stability," the document, published by the Russian Foreign Ministry, read.
The parties have also expressed deep concerns over the security situation due to the existing terrorist threats in Afghanistan
, adding that all terrorist and separatist groups based in the country pose a serious threat to global and regional security.
Participants of the Moscow Format Consultations on Afghanistan have called on the international community to step up humanitarian aid to the country and stop attempts to politicize it.
“The parties reiterated their commitment to continue humanitarian support to the Afghan people, and called on the international community to intensify provision of emergency humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people, while simultaneously reaffirming opposition to attempts to politicizing it,” the statement read.
The parties also expressed gratitude to Iran, Pakistan and some other regional members for receiving millions of Afghan refugees.