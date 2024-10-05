https://sputnikglobe.com/20241005/moscow-format-meeting-opposes-3rd-parties-bids-to-deploy-military-objects-in-afghanistan-1120425502.html

Moscow Format Meeting Opposes 3rd Parties' Bids to Deploy Military Objects in Afghanistan

Moscow Format Meeting Opposes 3rd Parties' Bids to Deploy Military Objects in Afghanistan

Sputnik International

Participants of the Moscow format of consultations on Afghanistan called attempts by third countries to deploy their military infrastructure in Afghanistan and neighboring states unacceptable as it does not correspond to the interests of regional peace and stability, a joint statement, issued by the participants, read.

2024-10-05T08:18+0000

2024-10-05T08:18+0000

2024-10-05T08:18+0000

world

afghanistan

moscow

pakistan

russian foreign ministry

security

military base

us military base

military bases

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/15724/12/157241234_0:177:2929:1824_1920x0_80_0_0_7574770d62e5aca651c11a33fd9fdefa.jpg

"They called unacceptable the attempts by third countries to deploy their military infrastructure in Afghanistan and neighboring states, since this does not serve the interests of regional peace and stability," the document, published by the Russian Foreign Ministry, read. The parties have also expressed deep concerns over the security situation due to the existing terrorist threats in Afghanistan, adding that all terrorist and separatist groups based in the country pose a serious threat to global and regional security.Participants of the Moscow Format Consultations on Afghanistan have called on the international community to step up humanitarian aid to the country and stop attempts to politicize it.The parties also expressed gratitude to Iran, Pakistan and some other regional members for receiving millions of Afghan refugees.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240909/us-botched-afghan-exit-exposes-bidens-callous-foreign-policy-gop-report-reveals-1120083460.html

afghanistan

moscow

pakistan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

participants of the moscow format, military infrastructure in afghanistan, regional peace and stability