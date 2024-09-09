https://sputnikglobe.com/20240909/us-botched-afghan-exit-exposes-bidens-callous-foreign-policy-gop-report-reveals-1120083460.html

US’ Botched Afghan Exit Exposes Biden's ‘Callous Foreign Policy’, GOP Report Reveals

US forces completed their withdrawal from Afghanistan on August 31, 2021, ending the 20-year-long military presence in the South Asian country.

Republican Chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee Mike McCaul has released an investigative report examining the US withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021, holding President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris accountable for the botched pullout.According to the report:The United States hastily withdrew from Afghanistan in August 2021 after a rapid takeover of the country by the Taliban*. The US military oversaw the frantic evacuation of thousands of individuals at Kabul's Abbey Gate airport, where a terrorist attack killed 13 US troops and 180 Afghans.Republicans in Congress accused the Biden administration of fleeing Afghanistan, as well as abandoning thousands of Afghans who had been collaborating with the US military against the Taliban for 20 years.*Under UN sanctions for terrorist activities

