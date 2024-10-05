https://sputnikglobe.com/20241005/russian-defense-ministry-reveals-how-army-managed-to-break-through-ugledars-defenses-1120421776.html

Russian Defense Ministry Reveals How Army Managed to Break Through Ugledar's Defenses

Russian servicemen of Battlegroup Vostok managed to break the Ukrainian defense of Ugledar by carrying out a pincer movement with attacks from the flanks, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"The key to the Ukrainian defense of Ugledar was the flanking maneuver of units of Battlegroup Vostok, which managed to take the fortress city in a pincer movement with attacks from the flanks," the ministry said. It also said hundreds of civilians remain in Ugledar, there is no way to evacuate them yet, and Russian soldiers are bringing them food and water.The ministry reported the liberation of Ugledar in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) on October 3. Russian forces had attempted to liberate Ugledar since the fall of 2022.

