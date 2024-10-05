International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241005/russian-defense-ministry-reveals-how-army-managed-to-break-through-ugledars-defenses-1120421776.html
Russian Defense Ministry Reveals How Army Managed to Break Through Ugledar's Defenses
Russian Defense Ministry Reveals How Army Managed to Break Through Ugledar's Defenses
Sputnik International
Russian servicemen of Battlegroup Vostok managed to break the Ukrainian defense of Ugledar by carrying out a pincer movement with attacks from the flanks, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.
2024-10-05T05:12+0000
2024-10-05T05:12+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russian defense ministry
ukraine
russia
russian armed forces
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/05/1120034933_0:180:3005:1870_1920x0_80_0_0_6ba351ce5b06ecf3b85c0575c5eba992.jpg
"The key to the Ukrainian defense of Ugledar was the flanking maneuver of units of Battlegroup Vostok, which managed to take the fortress city in a pincer movement with attacks from the flanks," the ministry said. It also said hundreds of civilians remain in Ugledar, there is no way to evacuate them yet, and Russian soldiers are bringing them food and water.The ministry reported the liberation of Ugledar in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) on October 3. Russian forces had attempted to liberate Ugledar since the fall of 2022.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241004/ugledar-liberated-russian-forces-repel-10-counterattacks-ukraine-suffers-major-losses-1120413035.html
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/05/1120034933_138:0:2869:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a677c91e6c94b1a42350db535552a4d8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian defense ministry, ukrainian defense of ugledar, break the ukrainian defense
russian defense ministry, ukrainian defense of ugledar, break the ukrainian defense

Russian Defense Ministry Reveals How Army Managed to Break Through Ugledar's Defenses

05:12 GMT 05.10.2024
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev / Go to the mediabankRussian servicemen fire a 2S4 Tyulpan (Tulip) self-propelled heavy mortar
Russian servicemen fire a 2S4 Tyulpan (Tulip) self-propelled heavy mortar - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.10.2024
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian servicemen of Battlegroup Vostok managed to break the Ukrainian defense of Ugledar by carrying out a pincer movement with attacks from the flanks, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.
"The key to the Ukrainian defense of Ugledar was the flanking maneuver of units of Battlegroup Vostok, which managed to take the fortress city in a pincer movement with attacks from the flanks," the ministry said.
It also said hundreds of civilians remain in Ugledar, there is no way to evacuate them yet, and Russian soldiers are bringing them food and water.
A Russian serviceman fires a NSV Utyos heavy machine gun at an air target amid Russia's military operation in Ukraine - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.10.2024
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Ugledar Liberated: Russian Forces Repel 10 Counterattacks, Ukraine Suffers Major Losses
Yesterday, 11:19 GMT
The ministry reported the liberation of Ugledar in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) on October 3. Russian forces had attempted to liberate Ugledar since the fall of 2022.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала