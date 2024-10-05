https://sputnikglobe.com/20241005/the-myth-of-america-is-over-us-israel-reportedly-downplay-level-of-destruction-by-iran-1120418436.html

'The Myth of America Is Over': US, Israel Reportedly Downplay Level of Destruction by Iran

'The Myth of America Is Over': US, Israel Reportedly Downplay Level of Destruction by Iran

Sputnik International

The missiles struck or landed near at least three military and intelligence installations, a review of videos and photos of the attack and its aftermath showed.

2024-10-05T03:13+0000

2024-10-05T03:13+0000

2024-10-05T03:13+0000

analysis

palestine

israel

iran

washington post

iron dome

benjamin netanyahu

joe biden

genocide

ethnic cleansing

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/05/1120420815_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6ff08814c3de30232751ae103bf932b7.jpg

At least two dozen long-range Iranian ballistic missiles were able to break through both Israeli and other Western air defenses on Tuesday night, the Washington Post reported. The missiles struck or landed near at least three military and intelligence installations, a review of videos and photos of the attack and its aftermath showed.“The findings raise questions about the full scope of the damage to Israeli military bases and suggest that Iran was more successful in evading Israel’s defenses than in April,” the report wrote.The Pentagon declined to comment on the report’s findings, the Post said. And the Israeli military did not respond to a request for comment, either. Phil Kelly, a political commentator and socialist activist based in Belfast joined Sputnik’s Political Misfits on Friday, and suggested that Western media is “struggling” to “give credence to Israeli propaganda”.Using commercial satellite imagery, researchers have identified more than 30 points where Iranian missiles may have impacted an air base in southern Israel, a report from NHPR (New Hampshire and NPR) revealed. The images showed damaged hangars, buildings, taxiways and a crater on one of the runways at Nevatim Airbase, the report writes.However, both Israel and the US have attempted to downplay the amount of damage that Israel has suffered: “This attack appears to have been defeated and ineffective,” said U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan.Sputnik’s Michelle Witte also noted that the US has a law that dates back to the 1990s which restricts the quality of commercial satellite imagery that US companies can sell if they depict Israel and Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories. An unusually specific restriction, she added, that seems to give Israel a special level of protection other countries do not receive from the US.At least 215 people in the US are believed to be dead as a result of the recent storm, Hurricane Helene. In May, NOAA National Weather Service forecasters at the Climate Prediction Center predicted above-normal hurricane activity in the Atlantic basin this year. Despite their prediction, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas announced this week that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will not have enough funds to last the rest of the hurricane season.Yet, just a week ago, Israel announced that it had secured an $8.7 billion aid package from the US to support its military goals.“Europe's starting to get a bit worried. Macron made a few noises about how Europe needs to keep an eye on the US - slow learner there, Mr. Macron. As Kissinger said, the US doesn't have friends, it has interests. The world's awakening to that,” the analyst said. “But, make no mistake, this genocide is absolutely only happening because the US is allowing it to happen.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241002/iron-dome-proved-to-be-a-bust-iran-strikes-israel-in-retaliation-for-assassinations-1120377938.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240927/us-should-put-pressure-on-netanyahu-to-establish-ceasefire-with-hezbollah---macron-1120309083.html

palestine

israel

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

iranian attack, iran attacks israel, iranian strike, iranian retaliation, israeli retaliation, israel retaliates, retaliatory strike, iran's attack on israel, iran's operation, true promise, iran israel relations, iran strikes israel, strike on israel, retaliatory attack, iran's airborne strike, iran israel war, israeli airstrike, iran-israel war, iran-israel relations, israeli response, us involvement, us army, us military, us-israel military cooperation, american advisors, israel-hamas conflict, gaza strip crisis, shelling of gaza, gaza devastation, israel-palestine conflict, palestine-israel conflict, israeli-palestinian conflict, palestinian-israeli, zionist regime, zionists