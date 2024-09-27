https://sputnikglobe.com/20240927/us-should-put-pressure-on-netanyahu-to-establish-ceasefire-with-hezbollah---macron-1120309083.html

US Should Put Pressure on Netanyahu to Establish Ceasefire With Hezbollah - Macron

The United States should put pressure on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to establish a ceasefire between the Jewish state and Lebanese movement Hezbollah, French President Emmanuel Macron said.

On Thursday, the leaders of the United States, the European Union, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and other countries called for an immediate 21-day ceasefire on the border between Israel and Lebanon. At the same time, both Israel and Lebanon stated that no agreements had been reached within the framework of this initiative. "I do believe that we still have some hours during which the prime minister can commit and give a chance for peace during these 21 days, and I do believe that the US now has to increase the pressure on the prime minister of Israel to do so," Macron told Canadian broadcaster CBC News on Thursday. Macron added that the whole world is waiting for Netanyahu's decision, since Hezbollah has expressed its readiness for a ceasefire. He also noted that a ground operation by the Israeli army in Lebanon would be "a huge mistake, a huge risk of escalation." Israel began carrying out massive strikes on southern and eastern Lebanon on Monday. IDF Chief of the General Staff Herzi Halevi labeled the offensive operation in Lebanon "Northern Arrows." The death toll from the bombardments exceeded 1,500, the Lebanese Health Ministry said. Hezbollah, in turn, fired dozens of rockets toward northern Israel. This escalation was preceded by a series of explosions of pagers and walkie-talkies in Lebanon from September 17-18, which killed over 40 people and injured nearly 3,500 others.

