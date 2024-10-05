https://sputnikglobe.com/20241005/ukraine-loses-over-20600-soldiers-during-operation-in-kursk-region---mod-1120427407.html

Ukraine Loses Over 20,600 Soldiers During Operation in Kursk Region - MoD

The Ukrainian armed forces have lost over 400 soldiers and 16 pieces of military equipment in clashes in border areas of Russia’s Kursk Region over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"Over the day, Ukraine’s casualties amounted to more than 400 soldiers, 16 units of armored vehicles, including a tank and 15 armored fighting vehicles, were destroyed … 17 Ukrainian soldiers surrendered," the ministry said. Overall, Kiev lost over 20,650 soldiers and 136 tanks since the Ukrainian troops entered the Kursk Region, the ministry added. Over the past day, the Russian units have defeated the Ukrainian forces in several settlements of the Kursk Region, including Darino, Nikolaevo-Darino and Plekhovo. Moreover, Ukraine’s attempts to break through the state border in the direction of the Novy Put village have been thwarted, the ministry said.

