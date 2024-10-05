https://sputnikglobe.com/20241005/ukraine-loses-over-20600-soldiers-during-operation-in-kursk-region---mod-1120427407.html
Ukraine Loses Over 20,600 Soldiers During Operation in Kursk Region - MoD
Ukraine Loses Over 20,600 Soldiers During Operation in Kursk Region - MoD
Sputnik International
The Ukrainian armed forces have lost over 400 soldiers and 16 pieces of military equipment in clashes in border areas of Russia’s Kursk Region over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
2024-10-05T10:45+0000
2024-10-05T10:45+0000
2024-10-05T10:45+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
kursk
russia
russian armed forces
ukrainian armed forces
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/0b/1119723298_0:1:3638:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_e5dd6adebc7eccfbc33fc5afc475cc91.jpg
"Over the day, Ukraine’s casualties amounted to more than 400 soldiers, 16 units of armored vehicles, including a tank and 15 armored fighting vehicles, were destroyed … 17 Ukrainian soldiers surrendered," the ministry said. Overall, Kiev lost over 20,650 soldiers and 136 tanks since the Ukrainian troops entered the Kursk Region, the ministry added. Over the past day, the Russian units have defeated the Ukrainian forces in several settlements of the Kursk Region, including Darino, Nikolaevo-Darino and Plekhovo. Moreover, Ukraine’s attempts to break through the state border in the direction of the Novy Put village have been thwarted, the ministry said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240929/ukraine-loses-over-400-troops-one-tank-in-russias-kursk-region-in-past-day---mod-1120344469.html
ukraine
kursk
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/0b/1119723298_454:0:3185:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a927e62639888852fc5a48207fcd6e5f.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
ukraine loses, ukrainian armed forces, russian defense ministry
ukraine loses, ukrainian armed forces, russian defense ministry
Ukraine Loses Over 20,600 Soldiers During Operation in Kursk Region - MoD
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian armed forces have lost over 400 soldiers and 16 pieces of military equipment in clashes in border areas of Russia’s Kursk Region over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
"Over the day, Ukraine’s casualties amounted
to more than 400 soldiers, 16 units of armored vehicles, including a tank and 15 armored fighting vehicles, were destroyed … 17 Ukrainian soldiers surrendered," the ministry said.
Overall, Kiev lost over 20,650 soldiers and 136 tanks since the Ukrainian troops entered the Kursk Region, the ministry added.
Over the past day, the Russian units have defeated the Ukrainian forces in several settlements of the Kursk Region, including Darino, Nikolaevo-Darino and Plekhovo.
Moreover, Ukraine’s attempts to break through the state border in the direction of the Novy Put village have been thwarted, the ministry said.