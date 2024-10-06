International
Люди во время встречи первого восхода солнца Нового 2023 года в Сеуле - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2023
Beyond Politics
Check out all the latest trending news and stories from across the globe and the Internet! Lifestyle, cultural stories, social media hits, latest science and technology news, photos, videos, and much more!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241006/florida-governor-declares-state-of-emergency-in-35-counties-amid-approaching-storm-milton-1120442732.html
Florida Governor Declares State of Emergency in 35 Counties Amid Approaching Storm Milton
Florida Governor Declares State of Emergency in 35 Counties Amid Approaching Storm Milton
Sputnik International
A state of emergency has been declared in 35 counties of the US state of Florida amid concerns about Tropical Storm Milton potentially hitting Florida's west coast, governor Ron DeSantis said on Sunday.
2024-10-06T11:56+0000
2024-10-06T11:56+0000
beyond politics
us
milton
gulf of mexico
us national hurricane center (nhc)
florida
storm
tropical storm
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/06/1120442576_0:108:2067:1271_1920x0_80_0_0_b11d815823fb46f78bbd32d60678e75d.jpg
“As Tropical Storm Milton continues to strengthen in the Gulf, I have issued EO [Executive Order] 24-214 ahead of potential landfall on Florida's west coast this week. This EO declares a state of emergency in 35 Florida counties,” DeSantis wrote on X. Currently, Milton is “moving slowly but expected to strengthen rapidly,” NHC reported earlier in the day, saying that the risk of life-threatening impacts was increasing for Florida's west coast. The meteorologists advised Florida residents to make a hurricane action plan, adding that heavy rains that could cause flooding might begin as early as Sunday. On Saturday, US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said that the tropical storm had formed in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico which might turn into a hurricane and hit Florida next week. A tropical storm is given a name when the speed of the accompanying wind reaches 62 kilometers (38 miles) per hour. The storm becomes a hurricane when the wind speed exceeds 119 kilometers per hour.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240927/hurricane-helene-weakens-to-tropical-storm-after-making-landfall-in-florida--us-center-1120314219.html
gulf of mexico
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/06/1120442576_115:0:1952:1378_1920x0_80_0_0_78c44552e0d8e000099b6800c12690a0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
florida governor, state of emergency, florida's west coast, approaching storm milton
florida governor, state of emergency, florida's west coast, approaching storm milton

Florida Governor Declares State of Emergency in 35 Counties Amid Approaching Storm Milton

11:56 GMT 06.10.2024
his GOES-16 GeoColor satellite image taken at 4:50 p.m. EDT and provided by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows Tropical Storm Milton, center, off the coast of Mexico in the Gulf of Mexico.
his GOES-16 GeoColor satellite image taken at 4:50 p.m. EDT and provided by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows Tropical Storm Milton, center, off the coast of Mexico in the Gulf of Mexico. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.10.2024
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A state of emergency has been declared in 35 counties of the US state of Florida amid concerns about Tropical Storm Milton potentially hitting Florida's west coast, governor Ron DeSantis said on Sunday.
“As Tropical Storm Milton continues to strengthen in the Gulf, I have issued EO [Executive Order] 24-214 ahead of potential landfall on Florida's west coast this week. This EO declares a state of emergency in 35 Florida counties,” DeSantis wrote on X.
Currently, Milton is “moving slowly but expected to strengthen rapidly,” NHC reported earlier in the day, saying that the risk of life-threatening impacts was increasing for Florida's west coast.
The meteorologists advised Florida residents to make a hurricane action plan, adding that heavy rains that could cause flooding might begin as early as Sunday.
Hurricane Helene - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.09.2024
Americas
Hurricane Helene Weakens to Tropical Storm After Making Landfall in Florida – US Center
27 September, 12:19 GMT
On Saturday, US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said that the tropical storm had formed in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico which might turn into a hurricane and hit Florida next week.
A tropical storm is given a name when the speed of the accompanying wind reaches 62 kilometers (38 miles) per hour. The storm becomes a hurricane when the wind speed exceeds 119 kilometers per hour.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала