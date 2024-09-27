International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240927/hurricane-helene-weakens-to-tropical-storm-after-making-landfall-in-florida--us-center-1120314219.html
Hurricane Helene Weakens to Tropical Storm After Making Landfall in Florida – US Center
Hurricane Helene Weakens to Tropical Storm After Making Landfall in Florida – US Center
Sputnik International
Hurricane Helene weakened to a tropical storm on Friday after coming ashore in northwestern Florida as a Category 4 storm overnight, the US National Hurricane Center said.
2024-09-27T12:19+0000
2024-09-27T12:19+0000
americas
us
ron desantis
georgia
us national hurricane center (nhc)
florida
hurricane
national hurricane center
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/1b/1120314454_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_f48b957e7ea12adfc0470f326e12972c.jpg
"Helene weakens to a tropical storm as it moves farther inland over Georgia ... life-threatening storm surge, winds, and heavy rains continue," the public advisory read. The storm is packing maximum sustained winds of 70 miles per hour and is moving further inland at the speed of 30 miles per hour. CNN reported at least three storm-related deaths. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said that one person died after a sign fell on the car. Two people were reportedly killed by tornado in Georgia. More deaths are likely as the storm progresses.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240813/russian-church-in-south-carolina-held-services-amid-hurricane-debby---priest-1119757227.html
americas
georgia
florida
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/1b/1120314454_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f9f8ff2e27401d9bea1003605cb078d6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
hurricane helene, hurricane helene hits florida, hurricane helene in florida, hurricanes in florida
hurricane helene, hurricane helene hits florida, hurricane helene in florida, hurricanes in florida

Hurricane Helene Weakens to Tropical Storm After Making Landfall in Florida – US Center

12:19 GMT 27.09.2024
© AP Photo / Mike StewartHurricane Helene
Hurricane Helene - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.09.2024
© AP Photo / Mike Stewart
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Hurricane Helene weakened to a tropical storm on Friday after coming ashore in northwestern Florida as a Category 4 storm overnight, the US National Hurricane Center said.
"Helene weakens to a tropical storm as it moves farther inland over Georgia ... life-threatening storm surge, winds, and heavy rains continue," the public advisory read.
The storm is packing maximum sustained winds of 70 miles per hour and is moving further inland at the speed of 30 miles per hour.
CNN reported at least three storm-related deaths. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said that one person died after a sign fell on the car. Two people were reportedly killed by tornado in Georgia. More deaths are likely as the storm progresses.
An Orthodox believer lights a candle during a service at the Cathedral of the Nativity in Berdyansk, Zaporozhye region, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.08.2024
Beyond Politics
Russian Church in South Carolina Held Services Amid Hurricane Debby - Priest
13 August, 16:33 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала