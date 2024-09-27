https://sputnikglobe.com/20240927/hurricane-helene-weakens-to-tropical-storm-after-making-landfall-in-florida--us-center-1120314219.html

Hurricane Helene Weakens to Tropical Storm After Making Landfall in Florida – US Center

Hurricane Helene weakened to a tropical storm on Friday after coming ashore in northwestern Florida as a Category 4 storm overnight, the US National Hurricane Center said.

"Helene weakens to a tropical storm as it moves farther inland over Georgia ... life-threatening storm surge, winds, and heavy rains continue," the public advisory read. The storm is packing maximum sustained winds of 70 miles per hour and is moving further inland at the speed of 30 miles per hour. CNN reported at least three storm-related deaths. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said that one person died after a sign fell on the car. Two people were reportedly killed by tornado in Georgia. More deaths are likely as the storm progresses.

