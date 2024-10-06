https://sputnikglobe.com/20241006/former-indonesian-president-on-putin-leader-who-stands-firmly-on-his-principles-1120434901.html

Putin is Leader Who Stands Firmly on His Principles - Former Indonesian President

Putin is Leader Who Stands Firmly on His Principles - Former Indonesian President

Sputnik International

Former Indonesian President Megawati Sukarnoputri said in an interview with Sputnik that she considered Russian President Vladimir Putin to be a strong leader who stands firm on his principles.

2024-10-06T03:44+0000

2024-10-06T03:44+0000

2024-10-06T04:23+0000

world

russia

vladimir putin

indonesia

sukhoi

military cooperation

trade

multipolar world

multipolarity

asean

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/06/1120434739_0:0:2000:1125_1920x0_80_0_0_4da0cd184566a4ed61c18e4d1d2d9fbb.jpg

The former Indonesian president and the head of the country's largest party, PDI-P, noted that she had known Putin "since he was a member of the St. Petersburg government." Megawati also praised Putin as the leader of the Russian Federation.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240731/indonesia-views-russia-great-friend-seeks-to-further-develop-relations---president-elect-1119580834.html

russia

indonesia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia-indonesia, russian-indonesian relations, president putin, russian-indonesian talks, russian-indonesian negotiations, russian-indonesian ties, military cooperation, russian-indonesian cooperation, megawati sukarnoputri, multipolar world, multipolarity, polycentric world