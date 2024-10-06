https://sputnikglobe.com/20241006/former-indonesian-president-on-putin-leader-who-stands-firmly-on-his-principles-1120434901.html
Putin is Leader Who Stands Firmly on His Principles - Former Indonesian President
Former Indonesian President Megawati Sukarnoputri said in an interview with Sputnik that she considered Russian President Vladimir Putin to be a strong leader who stands firm on his principles.
The former Indonesian president and the head of the country's largest party, PDI-P, noted that she had known Putin "since he was a member of the St. Petersburg government." Megawati also praised Putin as the leader of the Russian Federation.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Former Indonesian President Megawati Sukarnoputri said in an interview with Sputnik that she considered Russian President Vladimir Putin to be a strong leader who stands firm on his principles.
The former Indonesian president and the head of the country's largest party, PDI-P, noted that she had known Putin "since he was a member of the St. Petersburg government."
"During my tenure as president in 2001-2004, economic and defense cooperation expanded significantly. During my visit to Russia in 2003, I signed a declaration on friendly relations and partnership, including strengthening Indonesia's defense system by purchasing Sukhoi aircraft and other military equipment," the politician recalled.
Megawati also praised Putin as the leader of the Russian Federation.
"I see Vladimir Putin as a leader who stands firm on his principles and is confident in himself. I was very proud when I received the Friendship Star from President Putin in 2021," she added.