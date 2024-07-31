https://sputnikglobe.com/20240731/indonesia-views-russia-great-friend-seeks-to-further-develop-relations---president-elect-1119580834.html

Indonesia Views Russia Great Friend, Seeks to Further Develop Relations - President-Elect

Indonesia considers Russia as a great friend and would like to continue developing relations, the Indonesian defense minister and president-elect, Prabowo Subianto, said on Wednesday.

Indonesia is open to Russia's more active participation in its economy, Subianto said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, adding that he would like to develop relations when officially takes office. Additionally, Subianto told Putin that he had discussed with Russian state corporation Rosatom the possibility of cooperation in the nuclear industry.President Putin noted that trade and economic relations between Russia and Indonesia are developing successfully, and trade has doubled in recent years.Russia is ready to further increase the supplies of agricultural products and develop energy projects with Indonesia, Putin added.The almost completed free trade agreement between the Eurasian Economic Union and Indonesia should play a positive role in the development of relations, the president pointed out, adding that he expects that under new Indonesian president, everything planned in cooperation with Russia will be preserved and will gain new momentum.

