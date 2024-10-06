https://sputnikglobe.com/20241006/idf-launches-military-operation-against-hamas-in-north-of-gaza-strip-1120441197.html

IDF Launches Military Operation Against Hamas in North of Gaza Strip

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Sunday that it began a military operation in the Jabalya refugee camp in the north of the Gaza Strip, adding that it struck several infrastructure facilities of Palestinian movement Hamas.

“Following prior IDF intelligence, an ongoing situational assessment, and IDF activity in the field that all indicated the presence of terrorists and terror infrastructure in the area of Jabaliya in the northern Gaza Strip, as well as efforts by Hamas to rebuild its operational capabilities in the area, the 162nd Division began operating in the Jabaliya area overnight (Sunday),” the army wrote on Telegram. The Israeli forces have eliminated dozens of military targets which include weapons depots, underground infrastructure facilities and other military facilities as well as eliminated Hamas network that operated in the area, the IDF added. On October 7, 2023, Israel was subjected to an unprecedented rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. In addition, fighters of Palestinian movement Hamas infiltrated the border areas, opened fire on the military and civilians and took hostages. Israeli authorities say that about 1,200 people were killed during the raid. The IDF launched Operation Iron Swords in the Gaza Strip and announced a complete blockade of the enclave. The death toll from Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip since October 7 has exceeded 41,800, according to the latest data from the enclave's health ministry.

