LIVE UPDATES: IDF Pulling Additional Troops to Gaza Border in Anticipation of October 7 Anniversary

The Israel Defense Forces said Sunday that it had deployed additional troops along the border with the Gaza Strip in anticipation of possible attacks on the anniversary of the October 7 events.
"In preparation for the October 7th commemoration events, additional defense personnel have been deployed near the Gaza Strip ... The IDF’s Gaza Division has been reinforced with several platoons, with forces stationed to defend both the communities and the border area. The soldiers are fully equipped to defend the region in coordination with local security forces, the Israel Police, and Magen David Adom, ensuring a comprehensive response to any incidents that may arise," the IDF wrote on Telegram.
On October 7, 2023, Israel was subjected to an unprecedented rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. In addition, fighters from the Palestinian movement Hamas infiltrated the border areas, opened fire on the military and civilians, and took hostages. According to Israeli authorities, approximately 1,200 people were killed in the attack. The IDF launched Operation Iron Swords in the Gaza Strip with the stated goal of freeing hostages and defeating Hamas. The death toll from Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip since October 7 has exceeded 41,800, according to the latest data from the enclave's Health Ministry.
