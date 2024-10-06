LIVE UPDATES: IDF Pulling Additional Troops to Gaza Border in Anticipation of October 7 Anniversary

Iran Cancels All Flights From 20:30 Sunday to 05:30 Monday

All flights at Iranian airports have been canceled due to restrictions from the evening of October 6 until the morning of October 7, the Iranian Civil Aviation Organization (CAO) said on Sunday.

"Due to the restrictions that have arisen ... flights at the country's airports are canceled from 9 p.m. [17:30 GMT] on Sunday evening, October 6, until 6 a.m. [02:30 GMT] tomorrow, October 7," CAO spokesman Jafar Yazarlou was quoted as saying by the Mehr news agency.

The move comes amid heightened tensions in the Middle East after Iran's missile attack on Israel.