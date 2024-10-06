International
The Israel Defense Forces said Sunday that it had deployed additional troops along the border with the Gaza Strip in anticipation of possible attacks on the anniversary of the October 7 events.
An Israeli soldier moves on the top of a tank near the Israeli-Gaza border, as seen from southern Israel, Wednesday, July 24, 2024. - Sputnik International

LIVE UPDATES: IDF Pulling Additional Troops to Gaza Border in Anticipation of October 7 Anniversary

13:43 GMT 06.10.2024
Being updated
On Saturday night, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) carried out a strike on a school and the Shuhada al-Aqsa mosque in the Gaza Strip town of Deir al Balah, where it said the command centers of Palestinian movement Hamas had been hosted.
The Israel Defense Forces said Sunday that it had deployed additional troops along the border with the Gaza Strip in anticipation of possible attacks on the anniversary of the October 7 events.
"In preparation for the October 7th commemoration events, additional defense personnel have been deployed near the Gaza Strip ... The IDF’s Gaza Division has been reinforced with several platoons, with forces stationed to defend both the communities and the border area. The soldiers are fully equipped to defend the region in coordination with local security forces, the Israel Police, and Magen David Adom, ensuring a comprehensive response to any incidents that may arise," the IDF wrote on Telegram.
On October 7, 2023, Israel was subjected to an unprecedented rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. In addition, fighters from the Palestinian movement Hamas infiltrated the border areas, opened fire on the military and civilians, and took hostages. According to Israeli authorities, approximately 1,200 people were killed in the attack. The IDF launched Operation Iron Swords in the Gaza Strip with the stated goal of freeing hostages and defeating Hamas. The death toll from Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip since October 7 has exceeded 41,800, according to the latest data from the enclave's Health Ministry.
Follow Sputnik's live updates to find out more.
15:27 GMT 06.10.2024
Harris States the US Will Continue to 'Pressure" Israel for a Ceasefire
15:18 GMT 06.10.2024
Iran Cancels All Flights From 20:30 Sunday to 05:30 Monday
All flights at Iranian airports have been canceled due to restrictions from the evening of October 6 until the morning of October 7, the Iranian Civil Aviation Organization (CAO) said on Sunday.
"Due to the restrictions that have arisen ... flights at the country's airports are canceled from 9 p.m. [17:30 GMT] on Sunday evening, October 6, until 6 a.m. [02:30 GMT] tomorrow, October 7," CAO spokesman Jafar Yazarlou was quoted as saying by the Mehr news agency.
The move comes amid heightened tensions in the Middle East after Iran's missile attack on Israel.
13:50 GMT 06.10.2024
13:49 GMT 06.10.2024
Military Wing of Palestinian Group Islamic Jihad Says Attacked Israel's Ashkelon City
Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement, said on Sunday it had fired rockets at Israel's Ashkelon city and a number of settlements near Gaza’s border.
"We fired a salvo of rockets at Ashkelon and settlements near Gaza," Al-Quds Brigades said in a statement.
13:48 GMT 06.10.2024
Terror Strikes Beersheba: Eight Injured in Shooting, Attacker Taken Down
Eight people were injured to varying degrees in a shooting terrorist attack at a train station in the southern Israeli city of Beersheba, the Israeli emergency medical service (MDA) reported.
"MDA medics and paramedics are providing medical assistance and transporting eight injured people to Soroka Hospital, including one in moderate to severe condition, four in moderate condition, and three with minor injuries. MDA teams are also treating one critically injured woman at the scene. The terrorist was neutralized," the statement said.
According to Israeli police, the attack occurred at the central bus station in Beersheba, and they confirmed the neutralization of the attacker.
13:45 GMT 06.10.2024
Pope Francis Calls for Ceasefire in Middle East Ahead of October 7 Attack Anniversary
ope Francis on Sunday once again called for an immediate ceasefire on all fronts of the conflict in the Middle East, including Lebanon, and putting an end to "the spiral of vengeance" to prevent new attacks ahead of the October 7 attack anniversary.
"Tomorrow will be one year since the terrorist attack against the people in Israel, to whom I renew my sympathy," the pontiff said at the end of his midday prayer in St. Peter's Square, calling for an "immediate ceasefire," as quoted by Vatican News.
The pope urged the international community "to put an end to the spiral of vengeance and to stop any more attacks, like the one carried out by Iran a few days ago, which could plunge the region into an even bigger war."
"Let us not forget that there are still many hostages in Gaza, for whom I call for their immediate release," the pontiff added.
13:44 GMT 06.10.2024
13:44 GMT 06.10.2024
Military Wing of Palestinian Group Islamic Jihad Says Attacked Israel's Ashkelon City
Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement, said on Sunday it had fired rockets at Israel's Ashkelon city and a number of settlements near Gaza’s border.
"We fired a salvo of rockets at Ashkelon and settlements near Gaza," Al-Quds Brigades said in a statement.
13:44 GMT 06.10.2024
Hezbollah Says Attacked Israeli Base South of Haifa City With Drones
Lebanese Shia movement Hezbollah said on Sunday it had attacked the Israeli training base south of the city of Haifa with drones.
“On Sunday at 13:45 [10:45 GMT], fighters from the Islamic resistance [Hezbollah] conducted an airstrike with a squadron of attack drones on a maintenance and training base south of the city of Haifa,” the movement said in a statement.
