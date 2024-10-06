https://sputnikglobe.com/20241006/us-offers-israel-compensation-for-avoiding-attacks-on-some-iranian-targets---reports-1120450251.html

US Offers Israel 'Compensation' for Avoiding Attacks on Some Iranian Targets - Reports

Israeli media is reporting that the United States has offered Israel a "compensation package" if the Israeli military doesn't attack certain Israeli targets.

According to the broadcaster, following the Iranian ballistic missile attack on Israel on October 1, talks were held between Israeli and US officials on a retaliatory strike. During the talks, US officials offered their Israeli counterparts broad diplomatic support and additional military assistance if certain targets in Iran were not attacked, the publication said. A senior Israeli official, cited by the broadcaster, said that Israel "always takes into account the opinion of the United States, our ally, and is ready to listen to them, but will do everything necessary to protect citizens and the security of the country." Israel has officially stated that a response would be given to the Iranian attack, but the method of response, place and time of the strike were still at the planning or approval stage. The commander of the US Central Command, Gen. Michael Kurilla, who is currently in Israel, is attending meetings of the leadership of the security bloc, where this operation is being discussed, according to Kan. On October 1, Iran for the second time in history subjected Israel to a massive missile attack, calling it an act of self-defense. The Israeli military says that about 180 ballistic missiles were launched, most of which were intercepted. Footage on social networks shows the aftermath of the shelling in different parts of Israel. According to the Israeli authorities, the shelling did not cause any casualties among the country's citizens. Several media outlets reported the death of one person, presumably a Palestinian from the Gaza Strip, on the West Bank of the Jordan River. The Iranians claim that the missiles hit Israeli military targets, while the Israelis say the damage was "minimal." They promise to strike back, and the United States to aid its main Middle Eastern ally. After Iran's missile strike on Israel, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the administration of US President Joe Biden had failed in the Middle East, demonstrating complete helplessness in resolving crises.

