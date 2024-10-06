https://sputnikglobe.com/20241006/netanyahu-vows-to-defeat-iranian-proxies-without-help-of-nations-mulling-arms-embargo-1120436516.html
Netanyahu Vows to Defeat 'Iranian Proxies' Without Help of Nations Mulling Arms Embargo
Netanyahu Vows to Defeat 'Iranian Proxies' Without Help of Nations Mulling Arms Embargo
Sputnik International
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed his confidence on Saturday that Israel would defeat pro-Iranian forces in the region without the help of the Western countries that consider imposing an arms embargo on the Jewish state.
2024-10-06T04:42+0000
2024-10-06T04:42+0000
2024-10-06T04:59+0000
world
benjamin netanyahu
middle east
israel
iran
gaza strip
hezbollah
hamas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/1b/1120316890_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_093edc52073d0fcc522d652216e63075.jpg
"While Israel is fighting the forces of barbarism led by Iran, all civilized nations must stand firmly by Israel's side. However, [French] President [Emmanuel] Macron and other Western leaders are calling for an arms embargo on Israel. Shame on them ... Israel will win with or without their support," Netanyahu said in his address to the nation. The Israeli prime minister noted sarcastically that Iran was not imposing any embargoes on its arms supplies to Palestinian movement Hamas, Lebanese movement Hezbollah, the Yemeni Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis or any other of its 'proxies in the region'. Earlier, Macron said he stood in favor of suspending arms supplies to Israel, which is used for military operations in the Gaza Strip, and called such a move a priority for resolving tensions in the region. In September, UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy said that London had suspended 30 out of some 350 arms export licenses, citing risks that UK weapons might be involved in violations of humanitarian law in the Gaza Strip.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241005/ex-obama-cia-and-dod-chief-fears-full-scale-war-if-israel-escalates-after-irans-missile-strikes-1120432671.html
israel
iran
gaza strip
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/1b/1120316890_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_568e341b1022b52891cb597cd30d9acb.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
arms embargo, israeli prime minister benjamin netanyahu, western countries, nations mulling arms embargo
arms embargo, israeli prime minister benjamin netanyahu, western countries, nations mulling arms embargo
Netanyahu Vows to Defeat 'Iranian Proxies' Without Help of Nations Mulling Arms Embargo
04:42 GMT 06.10.2024 (Updated: 04:59 GMT 06.10.2024)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed his confidence on Saturday that Israel would defeat so-called 'pro-Iranian forces' in the region without the help of the Western countries that consider imposing an arms embargo on the Jewish state.
"While Israel is fighting the forces of barbarism led by Iran, all civilized nations must stand firmly by Israel's side. However, [French] President [Emmanuel] Macron and other Western leaders are calling for an arms embargo on Israel. Shame on them ... Israel will win with or without their support," Netanyahu said in his address to the nation.
The Israeli prime minister noted sarcastically that Iran was not imposing any embargoes on its arms supplies to Palestinian movement Hamas, Lebanese movement Hezbollah, the Yemeni Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis or any other of its 'proxies in the region'.
"But countries that allegedly oppose this axis of terror are calling for an arms embargo on Israel ... their shame will last long after the war is won," Netanyahu said.
Earlier, Macron said he stood in favor of suspending arms supplies to Israel
, which is used for military operations in the Gaza Strip, and called such a move a priority for resolving tensions in the region.
In September, UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy said that London had suspended 30 out of some 350 arms export licenses, citing risks that UK weapons might be involved in violations of humanitarian law in the Gaza Strip.