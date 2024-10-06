https://sputnikglobe.com/20241006/netanyahu-vows-to-defeat-iranian-proxies-without-help-of-nations-mulling-arms-embargo-1120436516.html

Netanyahu Vows to Defeat 'Iranian Proxies' Without Help of Nations Mulling Arms Embargo

Netanyahu Vows to Defeat 'Iranian Proxies' Without Help of Nations Mulling Arms Embargo

Sputnik International

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed his confidence on Saturday that Israel would defeat pro-Iranian forces in the region without the help of the Western countries that consider imposing an arms embargo on the Jewish state.

2024-10-06T04:42+0000

2024-10-06T04:42+0000

2024-10-06T04:59+0000

world

benjamin netanyahu

middle east

israel

iran

gaza strip

hezbollah

hamas

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/1b/1120316890_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_093edc52073d0fcc522d652216e63075.jpg

"While Israel is fighting the forces of barbarism led by Iran, all civilized nations must stand firmly by Israel's side. However, [French] President [Emmanuel] Macron and other Western leaders are calling for an arms embargo on Israel. Shame on them ... Israel will win with or without their support," Netanyahu said in his address to the nation. The Israeli prime minister noted sarcastically that Iran was not imposing any embargoes on its arms supplies to Palestinian movement Hamas, Lebanese movement Hezbollah, the Yemeni Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis or any other of its 'proxies in the region'. Earlier, Macron said he stood in favor of suspending arms supplies to Israel, which is used for military operations in the Gaza Strip, and called such a move a priority for resolving tensions in the region. In September, UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy said that London had suspended 30 out of some 350 arms export licenses, citing risks that UK weapons might be involved in violations of humanitarian law in the Gaza Strip.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241005/ex-obama-cia-and-dod-chief-fears-full-scale-war-if-israel-escalates-after-irans-missile-strikes-1120432671.html

israel

iran

gaza strip

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

arms embargo, israeli prime minister benjamin netanyahu, western countries, nations mulling arms embargo