https://sputnikglobe.com/20241005/israel-prepares-serious-and-significant-response-to-irans-missile-strikes-1120428852.html
Israel Prepares 'Serious and Significant' Response to Iran's Missile Strikes
Sputnik International
2024-10-05T13:18+0000
2024-10-05T13:18+0000
2024-10-05T13:18+0000
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/07/0d/1079869389_0:63:1600:963_1920x0_80_0_0_816884260b833112a560e9525a706314.jpg
Israel Prepares 'Serious and Significant' Response to Iran's Missile Strikes
TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) is planning a serious and major retaliation to Iran's attack and hopes for assistance from partners in the region, the Israeli Army Radio broadcaster reported on Saturday, citing sources familiar with the matter.
"It will be serious and significant, we are in the training center and we are doing this most of the time. This will have consequences for Iran, and they should understand this," the source was quoted as saying.
Israel expects to receive support
in its offensive operations from regional partners, the IDF radio said.
US media previously reported that Israel had warned Washington of the possibility of strikes against Iran's nuclear and oil infrastructure
following Iran's missile strike on Israel. However, the Financial Times newspaper reported on Thursday that Israel was not considering launching strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities and that the US was also against such an attack.
On October 1, Iran launched several hundred ballistic missiles toward Israel
in response to the killings of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah, Palestinian movement Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh, and Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) senior commander Abbas Nilforoushan. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has said that his government was not seeking a war with Israel but would confront any threat in a resolute manner.