https://sputnikglobe.com/20241007/brics-financial-bloc-to-hold-final-meeting-on-october-11---russian-finance-ministry-1120458674.html

BRICS Financial Bloc to Hold Final Meeting on October 11 - Russian Finance Ministry

BRICS Financial Bloc to Hold Final Meeting on October 11 - Russian Finance Ministry

Sputnik International

Representatives of the BRICS member states will hold a meeting of the bloc's finance ministers and central bank governors on October 11 to finalize the results of their work in 2024, the Russian Finance Ministry said on Monday.

2024-10-07T11:05+0000

2024-10-07T11:05+0000

2024-10-07T11:05+0000

world

brics

russian finance ministry

moscow

russia

anton siluanov

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/0f/1119783033_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_883818b8e2c497356e62de25dbd6b305.jpg

"On October 11 in Moscow, as part of the Russian Federation’s BRICS chairmanship, the final meeting of BRICS finance ministers and central bank governors, including representatives from the new BRICS member countries, will take place. The meeting will be preceded by a high-level seminar on the topic of improving the international monetary and financial system on October 10," the ministry said in a statement. Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov will report on the results of Russia's work as chair of the BRICS financial track and will present a report on improving the international monetary and financial system, which was prepared with the participation of the Yakov and Partners consulting company. The meeting will focus on improving the international monetary and financial system, global economic prospects, BRICS countries' economies, and customs and tax cooperation. The agenda also includes launching of the BRICS research network on finance, instruments for mixed financing of infrastructure projects, improving the BRICS Contingent Reserve Arrangement, and releasing another the economic bulletin on the state of the BRICS economies in the context of higher interest rates. Other topics to be discussed include cooperation in payments, climate change financing, cybersecurity in the financial sector, and financial technologies.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241004/erdogan-to-attend-brics-summit-as-turkiye-continues-steady-march-away-from-west-1120409069.html

moscow

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

brics financial bloc, russian finance ministry, final meeting