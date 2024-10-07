https://sputnikglobe.com/20241007/kiribati-ready-to-welcome-us-embassy-after-october-elections---envoy-to-un-1120450588.html

Kiribati Ready to Welcome US Embassy After October Elections - Envoy to UN

Kiribati Ready to Welcome US Embassy After October Elections - Envoy to UN

Sputnik International

The Kiribati envoy to the UN said that the country is ready to welcome a US embassy to its capital after the country's elections. The comments come as the US looks to increase its presence in the Pacific.

2024-10-07T00:24+0000

2024-10-07T00:24+0000

2024-10-07T00:24+0000

world

kiribati

us

us embassy

pacific

newsfeed

china

un general assembly

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105047/08/1050470817_69:0:3351:1846_1920x0_80_0_0_4568662fc9771cf7579b2d3283b0a782.jpg

"There is a discussion in the capital about it [opening embassy]. And I know that they're ready to receive the US Embassy in Kiribati soon after the things get back to normal after the elections," Tito said on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York. Tito noted that the Pacific nation right now is going through an election period, with parliamentary elections held in August and the presidential race scheduled for October 25. Tito suggested that by early November the government will make a decision to allow the embassy to start, noting that there is no exact date yet. The official stressed that it is important for Kiribati to have diplomatic representation of other countries including the United States. In May, Daniel Kritenbrink, assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs, said that the United States is working to open an embassy in Kiribati. In July, the country opened an embassy in the Pacific island nation of Vanuatu. The initiatives come as the US attempts to deepen bilateral relationships in the Indo-Pacific region to fend off Chinese influence. Kiribati is a small country in terms of landmass but its 313 square miles (811 square km) of land is spread out over more than 1.3 million square miles (3.4 million square km) of ocean stretching from south of Hawaii to north of New Zealand.Last year, the US opened embassies in the Solomon Islands, Tonga, and the Maldives and recognized the Cook Islands as a sovereign state and established diplomatic relations with it.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20220521/china-holding-security-talks-with-kiribati-one-more-pacific-island-country-reports-say-1095678975.html

kiribati

pacific

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

kiribati embassies, us presence in kiribati, us increases presence in pacific