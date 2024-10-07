https://sputnikglobe.com/20241007/kiribati-ready-to-welcome-us-embassy-after-october-elections---envoy-to-un-1120450588.html
Kiribati Ready to Welcome US Embassy After October Elections - Envoy to UN
The Kiribati envoy to the UN said that the country is ready to welcome a US embassy to its capital after the country's elections. The comments come as the US looks to increase its presence in the Pacific.
"There is a discussion in the capital about it [opening embassy]. And I know that they're ready to receive the US Embassy in Kiribati soon after the things get back to normal after the elections," Tito said on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York. Tito noted that the Pacific nation right now is going through an election period, with parliamentary elections held in August and the presidential race scheduled for October 25. Tito suggested that by early November the government will make a decision to allow the embassy to start, noting that there is no exact date yet. The official stressed that it is important for Kiribati to have diplomatic representation of other countries including the United States. In May, Daniel Kritenbrink, assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs, said that the United States is working to open an embassy in Kiribati. In July, the country opened an embassy in the Pacific island nation of Vanuatu. The initiatives come as the US attempts to deepen bilateral relationships in the Indo-Pacific region to fend off Chinese influence. Kiribati is a small country in terms of landmass but its 313 square miles (811 square km) of land is spread out over more than 1.3 million square miles (3.4 million square km) of ocean stretching from south of Hawaii to north of New Zealand.Last year, the US opened embassies in the Solomon Islands, Tonga, and the Maldives and recognized the Cook Islands as a sovereign state and established diplomatic relations with it.
Kiribati Ready to Welcome US Embassy After October Elections - Envoy to UN
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - Kiribati is looking to welcome a US embassy on the island after the October 25 presidential election in the island country, Kiribati's former president and current ambassador to the United Nations Teburoro Tito told Sputnik.
"There is a discussion in the capital about it [opening embassy]. And I know that they're ready to receive the US Embassy in Kiribati soon after the things get back to normal after the elections," Tito said on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.
Tito noted that the Pacific nation right now is going through an election period, with parliamentary elections held in August and the presidential race scheduled for October 25.
Tito suggested that by early November the government will make a decision to allow the embassy to start, noting that there is no exact date yet.
The official stressed that it is important for Kiribati to have diplomatic representation of other countries including the United States.
"Like all our partners out there, to have established embassies in Kiribati, of course, it’s challenging, because it’s too far away from anywhere, and so not many countries want to set up their embassies," he shared. "But we are glad that we have Australia, New Zealand there, and now Japan is there now, just starting. China is there. And now the US. We welcome. It's part of our international relations. It’s good to have other people, other countries wanting to set up their missions in Kiribati. I think that's always welcome."
In May, Daniel Kritenbrink, assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs, said that the United States is working to open an embassy in Kiribati. In July, the country opened an embassy in the Pacific island nation of Vanuatu.
The initiatives come as the US attempts to deepen bilateral relationships in the Indo-Pacific region to fend off Chinese influence.
Kiribati is a small country in terms of landmass but its 313 square miles (811 square km) of land is spread out over more than 1.3 million square miles (3.4 million square km) of ocean stretching from south of Hawaii to north of New Zealand.
Last year, the US opened embassies in the Solomon Islands, Tonga, and the Maldives and recognized the Cook Islands as a sovereign state and established diplomatic relations with it.