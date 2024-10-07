Oil & Gas Industry Fuelling Trump Campaign and GOP Contenders
© AP Photo / Rich PedroncelliThe US Environmental Protection Agency is going to review California’s underground injection control program amid concerns about the impact of oil and gas companies on the quality of drinking water in the region.
© AP Photo / Rich Pedroncelli
Subscribe
According to an analysis by OpenSecrets, the oil industry currently ranks as Trump's fourth-largest source of donations, climbing six positions higher than the 2020 election cycle.
Prominent oil executives, including Kelcy Warren, CEO of Energy Transfer LP; Harold Hamm, founder of Continental Resources Inc.; and Jeff Hildebrand, CEO of Hilcorp Energy Co., have ramped up their support for Republican nominee Donald Trump, as reported by Bloomberg.
Which parties and candidates receive the majority of support from the oil and gas sector?
The top five contributors from the oil and gas industry for the 2023-2024 election cycle, as identified by OpenSecrets, are:
Koch Industries: approximately $45.2 million
CrownQuest Operating: $9.3 million
Chevron Corp: $7.3 million
Energy Transfer Partners: $7.07 million
Occidental Petroleum: $5.2 million
A substantial portion of these donations is directed towards Republicans and conservative organizations.
Before Trump's nomination, notable oil industry leaders from Continental Resources contributed to GOP candidates Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis. Hilcorp Energy Co. also supported at least five additional Republican contenders, according to Bloomberg.
During the 2020 presidential election, roughly 85% of donations from the oil and gas industry were allocated to Donald Trump and other Republican candidates, as well as conservative initiatives. Some estimates suggest that the sector spent approximately $87 million on campaign contributions.
In contrast, Chevron Corp and ExxonMobil Corp—the two largest US. energy firms—increased their contributions to Democratic candidates, rising from 26% in 2016 to 28% in 2020 for Chevron, and from 32.6% in 2016 to 41% in 2020 for ExxonMobil.
In 2016, the industry contributed around $107 million to Republican presidential Super PACs over the entire election cycle. According to the US Federal Election Commission, prior to the GOP nomination:
Ted Cruz received 57% of campaign funding (approximately $25 million) from fossil fuel magnates.
Oil and gas interests accounted for 39% of Chris Christie's funding.
Donations comprised 26% for Jeb Bush and 23% for Marco Rubio.
In contrast, only 7% of Hillary Clinton’s campaign funding originated from fossil fuel companies.
Since 1990, more than two-thirds of the contributions from the US oil and gas industry to candidates and party committees have been directed towards the GOP, according to OpenSecrets.