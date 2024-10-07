https://sputnikglobe.com/20241007/oil--gas-industry-fuelling-trump-campaign-and-gop-contenders-1120464028.html

Oil & Gas Industry Fuelling Trump Campaign and GOP Contenders

Oil & Gas Industry Fuelling Trump Campaign and GOP Contenders

Sputnik International

According to an analysis by OpenSecrets, the oil industry currently ranks as Trump's fourth-largest source of donations, climbing six positions higher than the 2020 election cycle.

2024-10-07T19:27+0000

2024-10-07T19:27+0000

2024-10-07T19:27+0000

americas

us

donald trump

gop

republican

bloomberg

2024 us presidential election

hillary clinton

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101807/89/1018078986_0:355:4284:2765_1920x0_80_0_0_300f5d2c29d91b5efe8bf85c999eee82.jpg

Prominent oil executives, including Kelcy Warren, CEO of Energy Transfer LP; Harold Hamm, founder of Continental Resources Inc.; and Jeff Hildebrand, CEO of Hilcorp Energy Co., have ramped up their support for Republican nominee Donald Trump, as reported by Bloomberg.Which parties and candidates receive the majority of support from the oil and gas sector?The top five contributors from the oil and gas industry for the 2023-2024 election cycle, as identified by OpenSecrets, are:A substantial portion of these donations is directed towards Republicans and conservative organizations.During the 2020 presidential election, roughly 85% of donations from the oil and gas industry were allocated to Donald Trump and other Republican candidates, as well as conservative initiatives. Some estimates suggest that the sector spent approximately $87 million on campaign contributions.In 2016, the industry contributed around $107 million to Republican presidential Super PACs over the entire election cycle. According to the US Federal Election Commission, prior to the GOP nomination:In contrast, only 7% of Hillary Clinton’s campaign funding originated from fossil fuel companies.Since 1990, more than two-thirds of the contributions from the US oil and gas industry to candidates and party committees have been directed towards the GOP, according to OpenSecrets.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240724/team-trump-files-complaint-to-block-harris-use-of-biden-campaign-funds---report-1119480054.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

us 2024 election campaing, who funds trump campaign, us oil gas sector politics funds, us 2024 elections funding lobbies