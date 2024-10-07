International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241007/over-26000-rockets-shells-uavs-fired-against-israel-since-october-7-2023---idf-1120458176.html
Over 26,000 Rockets, Shells, UAVs Fired Against Israel Since October 7, 2023 - IDF
Over 26,000 Rockets, Shells, UAVs Fired Against Israel Since October 7, 2023 - IDF
Sputnik International
Over 26,000 rockets, projectiles and drones have been fired at Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip, Lebanon, Syria, Yemen and Iran since the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) estimated on Monday on the anniversary of the conflict outbreak.
2024-10-07T10:50+0000
2024-10-07T10:50+0000
world
israel
gaza strip
lebanon
hamas
israel defense forces (idf)
middle east
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/15/1118038439_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_b03ecd4a1b18635182d6d02b3c0969d2.jpg
Some 25,600 rockets were fired by Palestinian movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip and by Lebanese movement Hezbollah in Lebanon, while around 400 rockets and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) were fired from Iran, 180 from Yemen and 60 from Syria, the IDF said. On Monday, Israel commemorates the unprecedented attack by Hamas with ceremonial events taking place throughout the country. The raid is considered the largest single mass attack against Jews since the Holocaust. Nearly 42,000 people were killed in the Gaza Strip in the year since the outbreak of the conflict with Israel, with more than 60% of them being women and children, the Gaza Health Ministry said on Monday.On October 7, 2023, Israel was subjected to an unprecedented rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. In addition, Hamas fighters infiltrated the border areas, opened fire on the military and civilians and took hostages. Israeli authorities say that about 1,200 people were killed during the raid. The Israel Defense Forces launched Operation Iron Swords in the Gaza Strip and announced a complete blockade of the enclave.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240807/iron-dome-unlikely-to-save-israel-from-overwhelming-attack-by-iran-and-allies-1119670441.html
israel
gaza strip
lebanon
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/15/1118038439_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_22078c22df4d696e90db36dacf422196.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
ockets, projectiles and drones, fired at israeli territory from the gaza strip, hamas attack
ockets, projectiles and drones, fired at israeli territory from the gaza strip, hamas attack

Over 26,000 Rockets, Shells, UAVs Fired Against Israel Since October 7, 2023 - IDF

10:50 GMT 07.10.2024
© AP Photo / Tomer Neuberg Israeli Iron Dome air defense system launches to intercept missiles fired from Iran, in central Israel, Sunday, April 14, 2024.
Israeli Iron Dome air defense system launches to intercept missiles fired from Iran, in central Israel, Sunday, April 14, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.10.2024
© AP Photo / Tomer Neuberg
Subscribe
TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - Over 26,000 rockets, projectiles and drones have been fired at Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip, Lebanon, Syria, Yemen and Iran since the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) estimated on Monday on the anniversary of the conflict outbreak.
Some 25,600 rockets were fired by Palestinian movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip and by Lebanese movement Hezbollah in Lebanon, while around 400 rockets and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) were fired from Iran, 180 from Yemen and 60 from Syria, the IDF said.
On Monday, Israel commemorates the unprecedented attack by Hamas with ceremonial events taking place throughout the country. The raid is considered the largest single mass attack against Jews since the Holocaust.
Nearly 42,000 people were killed in the Gaza Strip in the year since the outbreak of the conflict with Israel, with more than 60% of them being women and children, the Gaza Health Ministry said on Monday.
A battery of Israel's Iron Dome defense missile system, deployed to intercept rockets, sits in Ashkelon, southern Israel, Aug. 7, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.08.2024
Analysis
Overwhelming Missile Attack From Iran and Allies Could Punch Through Israel's Iron Dome
7 August, 16:47 GMT
"The number of victims has risen to 41,909, more than 60% of whom are women and children. Some 97,303 people were injured," the ministry said in a statement.
On October 7, 2023, Israel was subjected to an unprecedented rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. In addition, Hamas fighters infiltrated the border areas, opened fire on the military and civilians and took hostages. Israeli authorities say that about 1,200 people were killed during the raid. The Israel Defense Forces launched Operation Iron Swords in the Gaza Strip and announced a complete blockade of the enclave.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала