Over 26,000 Rockets, Shells, UAVs Fired Against Israel Since October 7, 2023 - IDF

Over 26,000 rockets, projectiles and drones have been fired at Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip, Lebanon, Syria, Yemen and Iran since the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) estimated on Monday on the anniversary of the conflict outbreak.

Some 25,600 rockets were fired by Palestinian movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip and by Lebanese movement Hezbollah in Lebanon, while around 400 rockets and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) were fired from Iran, 180 from Yemen and 60 from Syria, the IDF said. On Monday, Israel commemorates the unprecedented attack by Hamas with ceremonial events taking place throughout the country. The raid is considered the largest single mass attack against Jews since the Holocaust. Nearly 42,000 people were killed in the Gaza Strip in the year since the outbreak of the conflict with Israel, with more than 60% of them being women and children, the Gaza Health Ministry said on Monday.On October 7, 2023, Israel was subjected to an unprecedented rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. In addition, Hamas fighters infiltrated the border areas, opened fire on the military and civilians and took hostages. Israeli authorities say that about 1,200 people were killed during the raid. The Israel Defense Forces launched Operation Iron Swords in the Gaza Strip and announced a complete blockade of the enclave.

