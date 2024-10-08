https://sputnikglobe.com/20241008/many-foreign-mercenaries-taking-part-in-kievs-attack-on-kursk-region---russian-diplomat-1120466858.html

Many Foreign Mercenaries Taking Part in Ukraine's Attack on Kursk Region

There are a lot of foreign mercenaries fighting for the Ukrainian armed forces, including in Kursk, a Russian diplomat said, adding that Russian authorities are keeping track of them.

"Indeed, foreign mercenaries are present in large numbers in the terrorist attack. This is easily confirmed by the 'digital footprint' that the 'soldiers of fortune' recklessly leave on Western social media platforms. For example, American militants from the Forward Observation Group private military company demonstratively posted a photo online with the cynical caption 'The boys in Kursk,' in which they pose against the backdrop of an HMMWV armored vehicle as part of a group of Ukrainian Armed Forces," Zhdanova noted. She pointed out that civilians in the Kursk region were giving evidence to relevant agencies about the aggressive actions of mercenaries who spoke Georgian, Polish and English. According to Zhdanova, due to the fact that Russian "enemies are objectively aimed at increasing the intensity of military actions during the conflict in Ukraine, the ranks of the 'International Legion of Defense of Ukraine' are regularly replenished." Citing official data from Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB), the diplomat specified that the number of participants in the "legion" had now reached 18,000 people from 85 countries. The largest number of militants are from Poland, France, Georgia. Russia is observing an influx of mercenaries in support of the Ukrainian Armed Forces from Latin America. Russian authorities are compiling lists of names of foreign mercenaries in Ukraine, an unenviable fate awaits them, she added.Since the beginning of the special operation, at least 785 mercenaries who took part in the fighting on the side of the Ukrainian Armed Forces had been brought to criminal responsibility, she added.The Ukrainian Armed Forces units launched an offensive to seize territory in the Kursk region on August 6, their advance was stopped, Russia's Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov said. He emphasized that the operation in the Kursk region would be completed by defeating the enemy and reaching the state border. The Russian Defense Ministry reported on October 6 that the enemy had lost more than 20,800 soldiers and 136 tanks during the fighting in the Kursk direction. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the Kiev regime had carried out a provocation, was conducting indiscriminate shooting, including at civilian targets. Putin said that the enemy would receive a worthy response, all goals facing Russia would be achieved. In the Kursk, as well as the Belgorod and Bryansk regions, a counter-terrorism operation regime is in effect to ensure the safety of citizens.

