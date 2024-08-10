https://sputnikglobe.com/20240810/russian-forces-eliminate-15-foreign-mercs-with-thermobaric-weapons-near-sudxha-in-kursk-region-1119705546.html

Russian Forces Eliminate 15 Foreign Mercs With Thermobaric Weapons Near Sudzha in Kursk Region

A missile strike with a thermobaric warhead on a temporary foreign mercenary base on the southern outskirts of Sudzha has killed 15 militants, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.

The Russian Armed Forces continue to repel attempts by Ukrainian forces to invade Russian territory, the Russian Ministry of Defense stated on Saturday. Over the past day, forces of the Russian Sever Battlegroup, along with reserves, have thwarted attempts by enemy mobile groups to penetrate deeper into Russian territory in the areas of Ivashkovsky, Malaya Loknya, and Olgovka through active operations, army aviation strikes, and artillery fire.Additionally, Ukrainian manpower and equipment were targeted in the areas of Nikolayevo-Daryino, Guyevo, Lyubimovka, Zelenyi Shlyakh, and Sverdlovka. The ministry reported that aviation and missile forces struck Ukrainian reserves in the Sumy region.A thermobaric missile strike on a temporary foreign mercenary base on the southern outskirts of Sudzha resulted in the elimination of 15 foreign mercenaries.Throughout the day, Ukrainian forces reportedly lost up to 175 personnel and 36 pieces of armored equipment, including 10 tanks, three armored personnel carriers, two infantry fighting vehicles, 21 armored combat vehicles, as well as one vehicle, three field artillery pieces, and a BM-21 "Grad" multiple rocket launcher.Overall, since the beginning of hostilities in the Kursk direction, Ukrainian losses have amounted to up to 1,120 personnel and 140 pieces of armored equipment, including 22 tanks. The operation to eliminate Ukrainian formations is ongoing, the Russian Ministry of Defense added.

