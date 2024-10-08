https://sputnikglobe.com/20241008/nato-states-oppose-ukraines-membership-in-alliance-behind-closed-doors--szijjarto-1120479698.html

NATO States Oppose Ukraine's Membership in Alliance Behind Closed Doors – Szijjarto

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said he told Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha there was no opportunity for Ukraine to join NATO, and that the majority of members speak against its accession behind closed doors.

"Last week I told Ukrainian Foreign Minister [Sybiha], who was in Budapest, that I have no idea what he is being told, have no idea, what he is being convinced of, but when we [NATO members] are behind closed doors, the majority share the view I have just expressed," the minister said at a press conference following the meeting of the Hungarian-Serbian Joint Economic Committee. On September 30, Sybiha came to Budapest for a working visit. It was the first visit of a Ukrainian foreign minister to Hungary in four and half years. On October 3, NATO’s new Secretary General Mark Rutte made an unannounced visit to Kiev. During his visit, Rutte said that "Ukraine is closer to NATO than ever before," and promised to continue working on this until the country becomes a member of the alliance. Rutte added that he looked forward to the day when Ukraine joins NATO, but did not give any exact date. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that NATO’s expansion to include Ukraine would create a direct national security threat to Russia and that Moscow considers the non-aligned status of Ukraine to be extremely important to put an end to the Ukraine conflict.

