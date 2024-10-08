https://sputnikglobe.com/20241008/ex-nato-chief-stoltenberg-could-prevent-ukraine-conflict-but-fueled-it----1120468754.html

Ex-NATO Chief Stoltenberg Could Prevent Ukraine Conflict, But Fueled It

Sputnik International

Patrick Pasin, French publisher and author who has filed a lawsuit against Jens Stoltenberg, gave an interview to Sputnik, saying Former NATO chief fueled Ukraine conflict.

Former NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg had the power to prevent the Ukraine conflict from escalating, but, on the contrary, he fostered it, said Patrick Pasin.Pasin has been studying the roots of the conflict in Ukraine for a long time, and also said that "he has always scrupulously respected historical facts, especially in the context of the situation between Ukraine and Russia." In particular, he wrote the book "War in Ukraine: the Criminal Responsibility of the West", and also helped with the publication of two books by 15-year-old girl Faina Savenkova from Donbass.The French author explained that he was motivated to take the unusual step due to understanding that the ongoing proxy war in Ukraine must be stopped and the “next [war], which will come,” averted. Jens Stoltenberg blatantly lied when he claimed NATO had never promised Russia that the alliance would not expand eastwards, Pasin said, and for that he deserves to be sued. The publisher recalled that during his trip to Germany, Stoltenberg was asked by a German journalist “Didn't we [NATO] promise to the Russians that we will not go further eastwards?” Stoltenberg answered in German, saying “No… even behind the scenes, never was such an agreement made between the West and the Russians.” “This was a lie,” Pasin said, pointing to the same German outlet the following month publishing an article with a document confirming the Russian version, proving that there had not only been a promise, but a “commitment from the West and NATO not to go eastwards.” Confirmation of such a commitment can be found in the NATO website archives, the author said. There is a text of a speech by Manfred Wörner, who was the secretary general of the alliance in the 1990s, in which he underscored that “the commitment of NATO not to expand eastwards was a serious guarantee of security for Russia,” Pasin noted.Russia Came to Protect Donbass as Ukraine Bombed CiviliansThe Russian Federation had no choice but to intervene in Donbass in 2022 due to the law of nations, said Patrick Pasin.Ukrainian forces were “bombing civilians” in complete violation of the United Nations charter, the Minsk agreements, and the articles of the Fourth Geneva Convention, Patrick Pasin told Sputnik. He took a moment to recall Russia’s numerous efforts to draw attention to the Donbass disaster, noting that Moscow's own core demands contained in the draft agreements on security guarantees in Europe that it presented to the US and NATO in December 2021 were disregarded.At a January 2022 press conference, President Joe Biden fueled invasion fears, stating he believed Russia was ready to attack Ukraine. US and UK tabloids soon claimed a Russian offensive could occur on February 15-16, which did not happen. Pasin referenced data from the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), which was monitoring the ceasefire in line with the Minsk agreements. When the Russians did not, as the West had predicted, “invade” Ukraine within the designated timeline, “the [Ukrainian] bombings started immediately,” the writer noted. The Ukrainian Armed Forces began using “heavy weapons against the civilian population of Donetsk and Lugansk,” he recalled. Mainstream Media Lied For Years About Ukraine Conflict The mainstream media “can't love [his lawsuit against former NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg], because they have been lying for more than two years,” Patrick Pasin told Sputnik. Many French generals have read his complaint, Pasin noted, since he first filed it in France with the Public Prosecutor of Paris, Laure Beccuau. He also wrote a letter to the Chief of Staff of the French Armed Forces, Thierry Burkhard, to warn that “sending French troops to Ukraine is a violation of international law.” The details can be found on the special website that the French writer set up. In France, "that would be punished by jail for life,” Pasin noted.

