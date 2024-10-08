https://sputnikglobe.com/20241008/october-7th-anniversary-hillary-clinton-calls-for-more-censorship-german-economy-collapsing-1120466715.html

October 7th Anniversary; Hillary Clinton Calls for More Censorship; German Economy Collapsing

Many invited guests discuss many pressing issues that include anniversary of the conflict in the mideast, the use of chemical weapons by Ukraine, NATO expansion as well as censorshop promoted by Hillary Clinton and US actions for military escalation.

Dr. Gerald Horne, a professor of history at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to review the one-year anniversary of the "Al Aqsa Flood attack."Mark Sleboda, an international relations and security analyst, joins us to discuss the use of chemical weapons by Ukrainian forces and NATO expansion.KJ Noh, writer, activist, and teacher, joins us to discuss US imperialism in the Asian Pacific region.Craig "Pasta" Jardula, co-host of "Pasta 2 Go" on Rumble and Rokfin, discusses Hillary Clinton's call for increased censorship.Nicholas Davies, peace activist and author of "Blood on Our Hands", "the American Invasion of Iraq", joins us to discuss US policies that have been leading to expanded conflict in the Middle East.Christopher Helali, educator, researcher, and geopolitical analyst, joins us to discuss the US push for military escalation in all parts of the globe.Sabrina Salvati, Boston-based activist, discusses US government spending on imperialism and the lack of support for domestic problems.Dr. Jack Rasmus, professor of Economics and Politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss the economic downfall of Germany and increased oil prices.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

