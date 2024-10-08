International
Russian Authorities Compiling Lists of Foreign Mercenaries in Ukraine - Diplomat
Sputnik International
Russian Authorities are compiling lists of names of foreign mercenaries in Ukraine, a Russian diplomat told Sputnik.
"Russian competent authorities are keeping the issue of foreign fighters' participation in the terrorist attack [in the Kursk region] under close control, including compiling lists of names of fighters and recording their crimes. An unenviable fate awaits them. Many are being destroyed by Russian troops as legitimate military targets," Zhdanova said. Since the beginning of the special operation, at least 785 mercenaries who took part in the fighting on the side of the Ukrainian Armed Forces had been brought to criminal responsibility, she added.
02:05 GMT 08.10.2024 (Updated: 02:46 GMT 08.10.2024)
© raoulduke_69"raoulduke_69" shares a picture on social media of a mercenary in Ukraine with an American flag, geotagged to Chasov Yar, April, 2024, The tattoos match those seen on Forward Observation Group's founder Derrick Bales. Published under fair use.
raoulduke_69 shares a picture on social media of a mercenary in Ukraine with an American flag, geotagged to Chasov Yar, April, 2024, The tattoos match those seen on Forward Observation Group's founder Derrick Bales. Published under fair use. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.10.2024
© raoulduke_69
Subscribe
VIENNA (Sputnik) - Russian authorities are compiling lists of names of foreign mercenaries in Ukraine, an unenviable fate awaits them, Yulia Zhdanova, acting head of the Russian delegation at the Vienna talks on military security and arms control, said in an interview with Sputnik.
"Russian competent authorities are keeping the issue of foreign fighters' participation in the terrorist attack [in the Kursk region] under close control, including compiling lists of names of fighters and recording their crimes. An unenviable fate awaits them. Many are being destroyed by Russian troops as legitimate military targets," Zhdanova said.
Since the beginning of the special operation, at least 785 mercenaries who took part in the fighting on the side of the Ukrainian Armed Forces had been brought to criminal responsibility, she added.
