International
Люди во время встречи первого восхода солнца Нового 2023 года в Сеуле - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2023
Beyond Politics
Check out all the latest trending news and stories from across the globe and the Internet! Lifestyle, cultural stories, social media hits, latest science and technology news, photos, videos, and much more!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241008/spacex-may-try-first-catch-of-starship-super-heavy-rocket-at-launch-site-on-sunday-1120479835.html
SpaceX May Try First Catch of Starship Super Heavy Rocket at Launch Site on Sunday
SpaceX May Try First Catch of Starship Super Heavy Rocket at Launch Site on Sunday
Sputnik International
SpaceX hopes to make its first-ever attempt to catch Starship's Super Heavy rocket with the launch tower's retractable arms as soon as Sunday in Texas, the company said in a statement.
2024-10-08T21:25+0000
2024-10-08T21:22+0000
beyond politics
spacex
texas
us
elon musk
federal aviation administration (faa)
science & tech
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/10/1115010193_0:119:3218:1929_1920x0_80_0_0_088f82985be61f3455e9a2cfb058cd66.jpg
"Starship's fifth flight test could launch as soon as October 13, pending regulatory approval," SpaceX said. "The primary objectives will be attempting the first ever return to the launch site and catch of the Super Heavy booster and another Starship reentry and landing burn, aiming for an on-target splashdown of Starship in the Indian Ocean." SpaceX is designing the Starship spacecraft and its Super Heavy booster rocket to be reusable for multi-planetary missions to the moon and Mars. The company noted that the catch attempt will only be possible if conditions are right. "Thousands of distinct vehicle and pad criteria must be met prior to a return and catch attempt of the Super Heavy booster, which will require healthy systems on the booster and tower and a manual command from the mission’s Flight Director," SpaceX said. If SpaceX aborts the catch attempt at the launch tower, the Super Heavy booster will simulate a landing attempt in the Gulf of Mexico. SpaceX said it still needs approval from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to attempt the fifth fight test of the fully stacked Starship Super Heavy rocket. SpaceX founder Elon Musk previously noted that the FAA delayed the fifth test flight until November, but a spokesperson with the US aviation agency told Sputnik on Tuesday that the company submitted new information in mid-August for its proposed fifth test flight. The FAA is continuing to review this information and will make a licensing determination once SpaceX has met all licensing requirements, the spokesperson added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241006/us-agency-clears-spacex-to-launch-hera-asteroid-mission-despite-ongoing-mishap-probe-1120450113.html
texas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/10/1115010193_244:0:2975:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_408f7f191809f7ca8b3a08f65df89633.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
spacex attempts catch of starship's super heavy rocket, what is a super heavy rocket, spacex innovations
spacex attempts catch of starship's super heavy rocket, what is a super heavy rocket, spacex innovations

SpaceX May Try First Catch of Starship Super Heavy Rocket at Launch Site on Sunday

21:25 GMT 08.10.2024
© AP Photo / Eric GayNASA astronaut Sunita Williams, left, and Haley Esparza, ride horseback as they visit SpaceX's Starship as it is readied for launch at Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas, Wednesday, April 19, 2023.
NASA astronaut Sunita Williams, left, and Haley Esparza, ride horseback as they visit SpaceX's Starship as it is readied for launch at Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas, Wednesday, April 19, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.10.2024
© AP Photo / Eric Gay
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - SpaceX hopes to make its first-ever attempt to catch Starship's Super Heavy rocket with the launch tower's retractable arms as soon as Sunday in Texas, the company said in a statement.
"Starship's fifth flight test could launch as soon as October 13, pending regulatory approval," SpaceX said.
"The primary objectives will be attempting the first ever return to the launch site and catch of the Super Heavy booster and another Starship reentry and landing burn, aiming for an on-target splashdown of Starship in the Indian Ocean."
SpaceX is designing the Starship spacecraft and its Super Heavy booster rocket to be reusable for multi-planetary missions to the moon and Mars.
The company noted that the catch attempt will only be possible if conditions are right.
"Thousands of distinct vehicle and pad criteria must be met prior to a return and catch attempt of the Super Heavy booster, which will require healthy systems on the booster and tower and a manual command from the mission’s Flight Director," SpaceX said.
A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket with the Psyche spacecraft onboard is launched from Launch Complex 39A, Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla. NASA's Psyche spacecraft will travel to a metal-rich asteroid by the same name orbiting the Sun between Mars and Jupiter to study it's composition. The spacecraft also carries the agency's Deep Space Optical Communications technology demonstration, which will test laser communications beyond the Moon. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.10.2024
Beyond Politics
US Agency Clears SpaceX to Launch Hera Asteroid Mission Despite Ongoing Mishap Probe
6 October, 22:56 GMT
If SpaceX aborts the catch attempt at the launch tower, the Super Heavy booster will simulate a landing attempt in the Gulf of Mexico.
SpaceX said it still needs approval from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to attempt the fifth fight test of the fully stacked Starship Super Heavy rocket.
SpaceX founder Elon Musk previously noted that the FAA delayed the fifth test flight until November, but a spokesperson with the US aviation agency told Sputnik on Tuesday that the company submitted new information in mid-August for its proposed fifth test flight. The FAA is continuing to review this information and will make a licensing determination once SpaceX has met all licensing requirements, the spokesperson added.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала