Ukraine Warns Slovakia It Won't Extend Agreement With Russia on Gas Transit
Ukraine Warns Slovakia It Won’t Extend Agreement With Russia on Gas Transit
Ukraine will not prolong the agreement with Russia on transit of Russian gas through its territory after the current one expires, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmyhal told Slovak PM Robert Fico on Monday.
"Ukraine will not extend the transit agreement with Russia after the expiration of its term," Shmyhal posted on X. The Ukrainian PM also said that the two countries had agreed to establish an Eastern European energy hub to use Ukraine's gas storage facilities. Earlier, Slovak Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar told his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov that the country supports maintaining the existing corridors for oil and gas transit. A decision by Ukraine to cut Central Europe off from access to Russian natural gas via Russia's only remaining operational gas pipeline in the region "will seriously harm the interests of European consumers who still want to buy Russian gas," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday. "They will simply have to pay much more, which will make their industry less competitive," Peskov said.
Ukraine Warns Slovakia It Won’t Extend Agreement With Russia on Gas Transit

Ukraine will not prolong the agreement with Russia on transit of Russian gas through its territory after the current one expires, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmyhal told Slovak PM Robert Fico on Monday.
"Ukraine will not extend the transit agreement with Russia after the expiration of its term," Shmyhal posted on X.
The Ukrainian PM also said that the two countries had agreed to establish an Eastern European energy hub to use Ukraine's gas storage facilities.
Earlier, Slovak Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar told his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov that the country supports maintaining the existing corridors for oil and gas transit.
A decision by Ukraine to cut Central Europe off from access to Russian natural gas via Russia’s only remaining operational gas pipeline in the region “will seriously harm the interests of European consumers who still want to buy Russian gas,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.
“They will simply have to pay much more, which will make their industry less competitive,” Peskov said.
