Gazprom Transferring 42Mln Cubic Meters of Gas Through Ukraine

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's energy giant Gazprom is delivering 42 million cubic meters of gas via Ukraine to Europe through the Sudzha gas metering station (GMS) on Sunday, which almost corresponds to the usual levels of July and early August, the head of the company's information department, Sergey Kupriyanov, said.
"Gazprom is supplying Russian gas for transit through the territory of Ukraine in the volume confirmed by the Ukrainian side. On August 18, it is 42 million cubic meters through the Sudzha GMS," Kupriyanov told reporters.
Since the beginning of the year, pumping has been above 40 million cubic meters per day, but from August 7 to August 12, it was slightly below that mark. The current year's pumping maximum is 42.5 million cubic meters.
The transit agreement between Gazprom and Ukraine
stipulates that the guaranteed daily pumping volume from both sides since 2021 is 109.6 million cubic meters.
On August 6, Ukrainian forces crossed the border into Russia and launched an offensive in the Kursk Region. The village of Sudzha is currently being contested by Russian and Ukrainian forces. The supply route via the Sudzha GMS is currently the only one for Russian gas transit through Ukraine to Europe.