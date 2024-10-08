https://sputnikglobe.com/20241008/year-of-gaza-war-us-forsakes-appalachia-kamala-slips-with-unions-1120465101.html

Year of Gaza War, US Forsakes Appalachia, Kamala Slips With Unions

Year of Gaza War, US Forsakes Appalachia, Kamala Slips With Unions

One year passed since the beginning of conflict in the Middle East, so hosts and guests discuss its results and possible risks in future as well as for Ukraine. This episode covers response and problems that face american when addressing natural disasters. Upcoming presidential elections call for more detailed descussion of which priblems faces Camala Harris on her way.

International affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the one year anniversary of Hamas’ attack on Israel, whether Israel can say it achieved its military goals in the past year, the risk of an expanded and prolonged war in the Middle East, questions about how long the war in Ukraine will continue, and the quiet and indefinite departure of Russia’s ambassador from Washington DC.Cody Cogdell, a political organizer based in western North Carolina, discusses the state of crisis North Carolina residents remain in 10 days after Hurricane Helene tore through, how communities themselves have picked up the task of relief while the federal government fails to rise to the occasion, why people are so confused about where to go for aid, and why emergency response and recovery programs suffer from the same inequalities prevalent in broader American society.Spokesperson of Black Hive and radio show host Anthony Rogers Wright discusses Kamala Harris' continued problems recruiting union members as well as Arab and Muslim voters, how online polls could prove to be inaccurate, ongoing accusations of election fraud, GOP threats to political speech, important cases in the new Supreme Court term, and a key Senate race in Nebraska to watch.Belfast-based political commentators and socialist activist Phil Kelly discusses why Irish peacekeepers are part of a UN mission in Southern Lebanon, why the IDF appears to be threatening those soldiers, and whether the UN or Ireland will back down. He also discusses the flailing Labour government in London.The Misfits also discuss the expansion of de-aging software in movies and the late Senator Dianne Feinstein’s personal effects being auctioned.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

