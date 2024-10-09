https://sputnikglobe.com/20241009/defense-spending-on-natos-eastern-european-flank-skyrockets-to-70-billion-1120484017.html

Defense Spending on NATO’s Eastern European Flank Skyrockets to $70 Billion

Defense Spending on NATO's Eastern European Flank Skyrockets to $70 Billion

Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier said that Western countries had misled Moscow by expanding NATO in Eastern Europe despite previous promises not to do so.

Military expenditure in NATO’s Eastern European member states surged to $70 billion this year, according to Bloomberg.Poland and Estonia are among the top seven NATO members, in terms of defense spending as a percentage of GDP, this year. Poland is allocating 4.12% of its GDP to defense, while Estonia is dedicating 3.4%, both far exceeding NATO’s target of 2%.Russia has repeatedly warned NATO against expanding eastwards, with Moscow arguing that it could further escalate tensions in Europe.Russian President Vladimir Putin has previously accused NATO of making empty promises regarding its 1991 commitment not to expand eastwards. He stressed that there have been "five waves" of expansion since the US administration assured Russia in 1991 that NATO would not expand towards the east.

