https://sputnikglobe.com/20240205/ukraine-cant-be-discussed-without-addressing-natos-expansion-eastward--us-commentator-1116595414.html

Ukraine Can't Be Discussed ‘Without Addressing NATO’s Expansion Eastward’ – US Commentator

Ukraine Can't Be Discussed ‘Without Addressing NATO’s Expansion Eastward’ – US Commentator

Russia has repeatedly warned NATO against its eastward expansion, which Kremlin says could further stoke tensions in Europe.

2024-02-05T06:51+0000

2024-02-05T06:51+0000

2024-02-05T07:54+0000

world

russia

us

nato

vladimir putin

nato expansion

expansion

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/14/1114352435_0:0:3048:1714_1920x0_80_0_0_58b97879b4d788a3a91ca4ae4f52c1d9.jpg

American political commentator and podcaster, Candace Owens, has stressed the significance of linking the Ukraine conflict with NATO’s ongoing expansion toward Russian borders.Owens recalled that Russian President Vladimir Putin "signified this reason in virtually all of his speeches leading up to and after" the start of Moscow’s special military operation.The remarks came after the Russian head of state last year berated the US-led military bloc for repeatedly making "empty promises" not to expand eastward. In an interview with Chinese television, Putin noted that there have been "five waves" of expansion since the US administration assured Russia in 1991 that NATO would not expand eastward.Prior to this, Putin made it unequivocally clear that if Ukraine were to potentially join NATO, it would pose a security threat to Russia, and would in no way bolster Ukraine's own security. In recent years, the North Atlantic alliance had particularly disregarded Moscow's offers related to NATO and the US, which aimed to provide security assurances. These proposals included an agreement that would enforce a mutual commitment from both Russia and NATO to refrain from positioning troops, ships, or aircraft in proximity to one another.In addition, Moscow requested an immediate halt to NATO's expansion towards Russia's borders, emphasizing the importance of abstaining from inviting post-Soviet countries into the bloc or deploying military infrastructure on their territories.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

conflict in ukraine, nato's eastward expansion, russia's warnings about nato's eastward expansion, russian president vladimir putin