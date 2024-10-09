https://sputnikglobe.com/20241009/gaza-health-ministry-says-israel-demands-evacuation-of-3-remaining-hospitals-in-northern-gaza-1120482769.html
Gaza Health Ministry Says Israel Demands Evacuation of 3 Remaining Hospitals in Northern Gaza
The Gaza Health Ministry said that Israel has demanded the evacuation of the three remaining partially functioning hospitals in Northern Gaza.
According to a September report by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, only 17 of the 36 hospitals in Gaza are partially functioning. The remaining 19 are completely out of service.That same report noted that only three hospitals are functioning in North Gaza, the same three now under evacuation orders.
CAIRO (Sputnik) - Israel has demanded the evacuation of three hospitals in the northern Gaza Strip and surrounded one of them, the enclave's Health Ministry said.
"The occupation demands that Kamal Adwan Hospital, Indonesian Hospital and Al-Awda Hospital evacuate patients and medical workers, otherwise they will suffer the fate of Al-Shifa Hospital - destruction, murder and arrests," the ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.
The Israel military surrounded Kamal Adwan Hospital and opened fire on the hospital administration office, the statement added. The ministry noted that the hospital would be forced to stop working within a few hours due to a fuel shortage.
According to a September report by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, only 17 of the 36 hospitals in Gaza are partially functioning. The remaining 19 are completely out of service.
That same report
noted that only three hospitals are functioning in North Gaza, the same three now under evacuation orders.
On October 7, 2023, Israel was subjected to an unprecedented rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. In addition, Hamas fighters infiltrated the border areas, opened fire on the military and civilians and took hostages. Israeli authorities say that about 1,200 people were killed during the raid. The Israel Defense Forces launched Operation Iron Swords in the Gaza Strip and announced a complete blockade of the enclave. According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, since October 7, 2023, the death toll has exceeded 41,900, and more than 97,300 people have been injured.