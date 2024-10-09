https://sputnikglobe.com/20241009/gaza-health-ministry-says-israel-demands-evacuation-of-3-remaining-hospitals-in-northern-gaza-1120482769.html

Gaza Health Ministry Says Israel Demands Evacuation of 3 Remaining Hospitals in Northern Gaza

Gaza Health Ministry Says Israel Demands Evacuation of 3 Remaining Hospitals in Northern Gaza

Sputnik International

The Gaza Health Ministry said that Israel has demanded the evacuation of the three remaining partially functioning hospitals in Northern Gaza.

2024-10-09T03:52+0000

2024-10-09T03:52+0000

2024-10-09T03:52+0000

world

middle east

gaza strip

israel

hamas

israel-gaza conflict

palestine-israel conflict

israel defense forces (idf)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/01/1116526893_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_41ae546b6ed4a872c02e82770fc6f545.jpg

"The occupation demands that Kamal Adwan Hospital, Indonesian Hospital and Al-Awda Hospital evacuate patients and medical workers, otherwise they will suffer the fate of Al-Shifa Hospital - destruction, murder and arrests," the ministry said in a statement on Tuesday. The Israel military surrounded Kamal Adwan Hospital and opened fire on the hospital administration office, the statement added. The ministry noted that the hospital would be forced to stop working within a few hours due to a fuel shortage. According to a September report by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, only 17 of the 36 hospitals in Gaza are partially functioning. The remaining 19 are completely out of service.That same report noted that only three hospitals are functioning in North Gaza, the same three now under evacuation orders.On October 7, 2023, Israel was subjected to an unprecedented rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. In addition, Hamas fighters infiltrated the border areas, opened fire on the military and civilians and took hostages. Israeli authorities say that about 1,200 people were killed during the raid. The Israel Defense Forces launched Operation Iron Swords in the Gaza Strip and announced a complete blockade of the enclave. According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, since October 7, 2023, the death toll has exceeded 41,900, and more than 97,300 people have been injured.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241009/who-says-65-medical-workers-killed-in-lebanon-since-september-17---un-office-1120482521.html

gaza strip

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

hospitals remaining in gaza, idf bombs hospitals, northern gaza hospitals evacuated