https://sputnikglobe.com/20241009/who-says-65-medical-workers-killed-in-lebanon-since-september-17---un-office-1120482521.html

WHO Says 65 Medical Workers Killed in Lebanon Since September 17 - UN Office

WHO Says 65 Medical Workers Killed in Lebanon Since September 17 - UN Office

Sputnik International

At least 65 medical workers have been killed and another 40 injured in Lebanon since September 17, the United Nations Office at Geneva said, citing the World Health Organization

2024-10-09T03:21+0000

2024-10-09T03:21+0000

2024-10-09T03:26+0000

world

middle east

israel

lebanon

world health organization (who)

geneva

hezbollah

israel-lebanon war

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/12/1120186588_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_03981d045094148b155f92c06f6fe33b.jpg

"Ian Clarke, World Health Organization’s (WHO) Deputy Incident Manager, also connecting from Beirut, stated that the WHO was deeply concerned by the impact of the recent escalation of violence on the health system in Lebanon, including the rising number of attacks on health workers and facilities. Since 17 September, 16 attacks on health care had been recorded leaving behind 65 deaths and 40 injuries among health staff," the office said in a statement on Tuesday. Clarke added that 96 primary healthcare centers and health facilities had been forced to close in the south of the country due to the fighting, while five more hospitals had ceased functioning due to damage to infrastructure and four hospitals had been partially evacuated, requiring the transfer of patients, the statement read. Since October 1, Israel has been conducting a ground operation against Hezbollah forces in southern Lebanon while continuing airstrikes. Despite losses, Hezbollah has been fighting Israeli troops on the ground and launching rockets across the border. Israel says its main objective is to create conditions for the return of 60,000 residents who fled the north of the country due to shelling.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241009/israels-collective-punishment-turns-the-world-against-it-1120480953.html

israel

lebanon

geneva

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

how many medical workers has israel killed, medical worker deaths in lebanon