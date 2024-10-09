https://sputnikglobe.com/20241009/idf-bombs-syria-targeting-hezbollah-leader-irans-saba-plant-1120493176.html
IDF Bombs Syria, Targeting Hezbollah Leader, Iran's Saba Plant
Israeli forces bombed Syria several times, allegedly killing a Hezbollah leader and an Iranian machine making factory.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it had killed a member of Lebanese Shia movement Hezbollah based in Quneitra, Syria, in a strike on Syrian territory on Wednesday. Later, they struck a machine making plant owned by Iran.
"Earlier today (Wednesday), the IAF [Israeli Air Force] struck and eliminated Adham Jahout, a terrorist in Hezbollah’s 'Golan Terrorist Network," Hezbollah’s terror cell in Syria, in the area of Quneitra," the IDF said on Telegram.
It said that as part of his role, Jahout relayed information from Syrian sources to Hezbollah and transmitted intelligence gathered on the Syrian front to facilitate operations against Israel in the Golan Heights.
Earlier, The New York Times reported that an Israeli strike on Damascus on Tuesday targeted a senior member of Hezbollah, who was allegedly involved in arms smuggling.
The Syrian Defense Ministry said Tuesday seven people were killed and another 11 injured in Israel's airstrike on Damascus.
Later, The Israeli air force conducted a strike on Iranian machine-building plant Saba in the industrial town of Hassia in the Syrian province of Homs, Hassia Director Amer Khalil told Sputnik on Thursday.
"Israel attacked the Saba machine-building plant in the industrial town of Hassia from the air," Khalil said.
The Israeli military continues carrying out strikes, he added.
In recent months, American bases in Syria have been regularly subjected to missile strikes and drone attacks. There has recently been an increase in the US military presence and the strengthening of defensive structures and objective control systems.
The US armed forces illegally control territories in the east and northeast of Syria in the provinces of Deir ez-Zor, Hasakah and Raqqa, where the largest oil and gas fields in Syria are located. Official Damascus has repeatedly called the presence of American troops on its territory occupation and state piracy aimed at oil theft.