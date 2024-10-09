https://sputnikglobe.com/20241009/israeli-air-force-strikes-refugee-camp-in-southern-lebanon-killing-6-people---source-1120492561.html
Israeli Air Force Strikes Refugee Camp in Southern Lebanon, Killing 6 People - Source
Israel killed six people and injured another 15 by targeting a temporary refugee camp in southern Lebanon, a rescue service employee told Sputnik.
SOUTHERN LEBANON (Sputnik) - Israel carried out an air strike on a temporary refugee camp in the Wardaniyeh settlement in southern Lebanon, killing six people and injuring 15 others, a rescue service employee told Sputnik.
"At the moment, after the Israeli strike on this camp, we have managed to recover six bodies and rescue 15 wounded, several of whom have been hospitalized in serious condition," the rescuer said on Wednesday.
The search and rescue operation is ongoing, with several dozen people involved, a Sputnik correspondent reported, adding that a school building where the refugees lived was heavily damaged.
Since October 1, Israel has been conducting a ground operation against Hezbollah forces in southern Lebanon while continuing airstrikes. Despite losses, Hezbollah has been fighting Israeli troops on the ground and launching rockets across the border. Israel says its main objective is to create conditions for the return of 60,000 residents who fled shelling in the north.