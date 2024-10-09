https://sputnikglobe.com/20241009/iranian-lawmakers-ask-security-council-to-authorize-creation-of-nuclear-weapons---reports-1120485848.html

Iranian Lawmakers Ask Security Council to Authorize Creation of Nuclear Weapons - Reports

Iranian Lawmakers Ask Security Council to Authorize Creation of Nuclear Weapons - Reports

Sputnik International

A group of 39 Iranian parliamentarians has asked the Iranian Supreme National Security Council to revise the country's defense doctrine, in particular to allow the creation of nuclear weapons because of the threat of an Israeli attack, Iranian state news agency ISNA reported on Wednesday, citing an Iranian official.

2024-10-09T11:41+0000

2024-10-09T11:41+0000

2024-10-09T11:41+0000

world

middle east

iran

islamic republic

isna

atomic energy organization of iran

nuclear energy

nuclear reactor

nuclear weapons

strategic nuclear weapons

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/03/1120395378_0:0:1200:676_1920x0_80_0_0_45e1a0ca7534a4003d0800cb35decaef.jpg

Despite the prohibition under Islamic law on the development and use of nuclear weapons, as repeatedly stated by Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, it could still be reconsidered, the official said.Atomic Energy Organization of Iran chief Mohammad Eslami announced earlier this year that the Islamic Republic would build four 1,250 MW reactors at a large new nuclear power plant in Hormozgan province over the coming decade, with the $20 bln project expected to generate some 20,000 MW of energy by 2041. Iran also has a thriving nuclear educational infrastructure, with nuclear engineering taught at up to two dozen universities, and substantial resources dedicated to the tech and industrial front to maximize nuclear independence.

iran

islamic republic

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

nuclear weapons, what nuclear weapons does russia have, what nuclear weapons does us have, american nukes, russian nukes, nuclear weapons in europe, nuclear weapons around the world, countries with nuclear weapons, does china have nukes, does china have nuclear weapons, does israel have nuclear weapons, does israel have nukes, iranian nuclear weapons, does iran have nukes, iran nuclear deal