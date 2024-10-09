Iranian Lawmakers Ask Security Council to Authorize Creation of Nuclear Weapons - Reports
In this picture released by the official website of the Iranian Army on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, missiles are seen during a military drill in southern Iran
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - A group of 39 Iranian parliamentarians has asked the Iranian Supreme National Security Council to revise the country's defense doctrine, in particular to allow the creation of nuclear weapons because of the threat of an Israeli attack, Iranian state news agency ISNA reported on Wednesday, citing an Iranian official.
Despite the prohibition under Islamic law on the development and use of nuclear weapons, as repeatedly stated by Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, it could still be reconsidered, the official said.
Atomic Energy Organization of Iran chief Mohammad Eslami announced earlier this year that the Islamic Republic would build four 1,250 MW reactors at a large new nuclear power plant in Hormozgan province over the coming decade, with the $20 bln project expected to generate some 20,000 MW of energy by 2041.
In late 2022, construction of the smaller Darkhovin nuclear power plant with an expected generating capacity of 300 MW kicked off in Khuzestan province.
Iran also has a thriving nuclear educational infrastructure, with nuclear engineering taught at up to two dozen universities, and substantial resources dedicated to the tech and industrial front to maximize nuclear independence.