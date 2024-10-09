International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241009/iranian-lawmakers-ask-security-council-to-authorize-creation-of-nuclear-weapons---reports-1120485848.html
Iranian Lawmakers Ask Security Council to Authorize Creation of Nuclear Weapons - Reports
Iranian Lawmakers Ask Security Council to Authorize Creation of Nuclear Weapons - Reports
Sputnik International
A group of 39 Iranian parliamentarians has asked the Iranian Supreme National Security Council to revise the country's defense doctrine, in particular to allow the creation of nuclear weapons because of the threat of an Israeli attack, Iranian state news agency ISNA reported on Wednesday, citing an Iranian official.
2024-10-09T11:41+0000
2024-10-09T11:41+0000
world
middle east
iran
islamic republic
isna
atomic energy organization of iran
nuclear energy
nuclear reactor
nuclear weapons
strategic nuclear weapons
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/03/1120395378_0:0:1200:676_1920x0_80_0_0_45e1a0ca7534a4003d0800cb35decaef.jpg
Despite the prohibition under Islamic law on the development and use of nuclear weapons, as repeatedly stated by Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, it could still be reconsidered, the official said.Atomic Energy Organization of Iran chief Mohammad Eslami announced earlier this year that the Islamic Republic would build four 1,250 MW reactors at a large new nuclear power plant in Hormozgan province over the coming decade, with the $20 bln project expected to generate some 20,000 MW of energy by 2041. Iran also has a thriving nuclear educational infrastructure, with nuclear engineering taught at up to two dozen universities, and substantial resources dedicated to the tech and industrial front to maximize nuclear independence.
iran
islamic republic
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/03/1120395378_62:0:1129:800_1920x0_80_0_0_a344e205e29a3e5f0264b509d2227386.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
nuclear weapons, what nuclear weapons does russia have, what nuclear weapons does us have, american nukes, russian nukes, nuclear weapons in europe, nuclear weapons around the world, countries with nuclear weapons, does china have nukes, does china have nuclear weapons, does israel have nuclear weapons, does israel have nukes, iranian nuclear weapons, does iran have nukes, iran nuclear deal
nuclear weapons, what nuclear weapons does russia have, what nuclear weapons does us have, american nukes, russian nukes, nuclear weapons in europe, nuclear weapons around the world, countries with nuclear weapons, does china have nukes, does china have nuclear weapons, does israel have nuclear weapons, does israel have nukes, iranian nuclear weapons, does iran have nukes, iran nuclear deal

Iranian Lawmakers Ask Security Council to Authorize Creation of Nuclear Weapons - Reports

11:41 GMT 09.10.2024
© AP PhotoIn this picture released by the official website of the Iranian Army on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, missiles are seen during a military drill in southern Iran
In this picture released by the official website of the Iranian Army on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, missiles are seen during a military drill in southern Iran - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.10.2024
© AP Photo
Subscribe
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - A group of 39 Iranian parliamentarians has asked the Iranian Supreme National Security Council to revise the country's defense doctrine, in particular to allow the creation of nuclear weapons because of the threat of an Israeli attack, Iranian state news agency ISNA reported on Wednesday, citing an Iranian official.
Despite the prohibition under Islamic law on the development and use of nuclear weapons, as repeatedly stated by Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, it could still be reconsidered, the official said.
Atomic Energy Organization of Iran chief Mohammad Eslami announced earlier this year that the Islamic Republic would build four 1,250 MW reactors at a large new nuclear power plant in Hormozgan province over the coming decade, with the $20 bln project expected to generate some 20,000 MW of energy by 2041.

In late 2022, construction of the smaller Darkhovin nuclear power plant with an expected generating capacity of 300 MW kicked off in Khuzestan province.

Iran also has a thriving nuclear educational infrastructure, with nuclear engineering taught at up to two dozen universities, and substantial resources dedicated to the tech and industrial front to maximize nuclear independence.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала