What Aftermath Could Israel Face If it Gambles on Hitting Iran’s Nuclear Sites?

What Aftermath Could Israel Face If it Gambles on Hitting Iran's Nuclear Sites?

Hawks in Israel have not dismissed the possibility of launching an attack on Iran's nuclear facilities, as Defense Minister Yoav Gallant stated that 'everything is on the table'.

Israel vowed retaliation for Iran's missile attack, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu saying that Tehran would "pay for it." This triggered speculations regarding the scale of Israel's response and its options."In the event of [Israeli] strike on [Iranian nuclear facilities], it would be, first and foremost, a disaster for Israel and its allies... I will say, in general, it will be a big Middle East war... And when America steps back from all of this, it will be a big problem, that will threaten the destruction of Israel itself," Evgeny Mikhailov, veteran Russian military observer and political analyst, told Sputnik.The effect of explosives on the nuclear materials stored at Iran’s facilities likely possessing low-enriched uranium would pose a massive public health risk going beyond the country’s borders.What Other Issues Prevent Israel From Conducting the Strikes?The IDF’s munitions used to target Hezbollah and Hamas tunnels would be ineffective against Iran’s highly reinforced nuclear facilities.Israel would need to use about 100 aircraft for such an operation (almost a third of its 340 combat-capable aircraft), according to a US Congressional Research Service (CRS) report.

