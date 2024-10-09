https://sputnikglobe.com/20241009/netanyahus-god-complex-caused-cancellation-of-israeli-defense-chiefs-visit-to-us---expert-1120489318.html
Netanyahu's 'God Complex' Caused Cancellation of Israeli Defense Chief’s Visit to US - Expert
Netanyahu's 'God Complex' Caused Cancellation of Israeli Defense Chief’s Visit to US - Expert
Sputnik International
The sudden cancellation of Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant’s visit to the US may be related to his complicated relationship with Israel’s PM Netanyahu, suggests Tel Aviv-based international relations expert Dr. Simon Tsipis.
2024-10-09T18:22+0000
2024-10-09T18:22+0000
2024-10-09T18:22+0000
analysis
us
israel
benjamin netanyahu
simon tsipis
yoav gallant
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/0d/1119753754_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_3d20ebed2f6b58ecf3097467be9b458b.jpg
According to Tsipis, Netanyahu is afraid that Gallant may be gunning for him and would immediately start plotting against him upon arriving in the US.Seeing how the potential Israeli strike on Iran was the very issue Gallant and Austin were supposed to discuss in the US, Netanyahu basically ended up “holding hostage the entire Middle East, including Israel’s population and Iranian society,” argues Tsipis.The situation is further complicated by the fact that Netanyahu is essentially trying to blackmail the US by threatening to start a major conflict right on the eve of the US presidential election, the expert adds.“The relations between the US and Netanyahu are quite strained. Neither Democrats nor Republicans can hold the election normally if there is a big war raging in the Middle East,” Tsipis explains. “This is Netanyahu’s biggest leverage and the primary instrument of blackmail.”The closer the US election nears, the more unhinged Netanyahu gets and the more “outrageous actions” he performs, Tsipis notes.He also suggests that the upcoming phone call between Netanyahu and US President Joe Biden is going to be related to the security situation in the Middle East: namely, Netanyahu will likely seek the United States’ support in case of a war with Iran, whereas Biden will probably demand from Netanyahu to not start such war in the first place.Finally, Tsipis points out that one should not necessarily equate Benjamin Netanyahu with Israel.“Netanyahu does not represent the entire Israel,” he insists, arguing that the Israeli prime minister currently “acts as a dictator.”
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241006/netanyahu-vows-to-defeat-iranian-proxies-without-help-of-nations-mulling-arms-embargo-1120436516.html
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/0d/1119753754_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_25c5a4e61389eb48f034af22db84919b.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
yoav gallant us visit, netanyahu gallant clash, israel iran conflict
yoav gallant us visit, netanyahu gallant clash, israel iran conflict
Netanyahu's 'God Complex' Caused Cancellation of Israeli Defense Chief’s Visit to US - Expert
The sudden cancellation of Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant’s visit to the US may be related to his complicated relationship with Israel’s PM Netanyahu, suggests Tel Aviv-based international relations expert Dr. Simon Tsipis.
According to Tsipis, Netanyahu is afraid that Gallant may be gunning for him and would immediately start plotting against him upon arriving in the US.
"Netanyahu is paranoid, he has a king syndrome, a god complex,” says Tsipis. “He constantly fears that someone might overthrow or supplant him. This paranoia of his grows more acute with each passing day. He sees traitors everywhere, he sees enemies inside his inner circle.”
Seeing how the potential Israeli strike on Iran was the very issue Gallant and Austin were supposed to discuss in the US, Netanyahu basically ended up “holding hostage the entire Middle East, including Israel’s population and Iranian society,” argues Tsipis.
The situation is further complicated by the fact that Netanyahu is essentially trying to blackmail the US by threatening to start a major conflict right on the eve of the US presidential election, the expert adds.
“The relations between the US and Netanyahu are quite strained. Neither Democrats nor Republicans can hold the election normally if there is a big war raging in the Middle East,” Tsipis explains. “This is Netanyahu’s biggest leverage and the primary instrument of blackmail.”
The closer the US election nears, the more unhinged Netanyahu gets and the more “outrageous actions” he performs, Tsipis notes.
He also suggests that the upcoming phone call between Netanyahu and US President Joe Biden is going to be related to the security situation in the Middle East: namely, Netanyahu will likely seek the United States’ support in case of a war with Iran, whereas Biden will probably demand from Netanyahu to not start such war in the first place.
Finally, Tsipis points out that one should not necessarily equate Benjamin Netanyahu with Israel.
“Netanyahu does not represent the entire Israel,” he insists, arguing that the Israeli prime minister currently “acts as a dictator.”