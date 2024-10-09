https://sputnikglobe.com/20241009/no-one-will-be-safe-until-palestinian-rights-respected--hamas-political-office-1120483905.html
No One Will Be Safe Until Palestinian Rights Respected – Hamas Political Office
The message of the operation launched by Palestinian movement Hamas against Israel is that no one in the world will be safe until the rights of the Palestinian people are respected, a member of the Hamas political office in the Gaza Strip, Basem Naim, said.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The message of the operation launched by Palestinian movement Hamas against Israel is that no one in the world will be safe until the rights of the Palestinian people are respected, a member of the Hamas political office in the Gaza Strip, Basem Naim, said.
He added that the October 7 attack was "purely Palestinian" in terms of planning and objectives.
"The message of the operation from the beginning was clear ... that no one in the region or outside the region will enjoy security, stability or prosperity as long as the Palestinian people have not obtained their rights to freedom, dignity, independence, the right to self-determination and the return of refugees," Naim said in an interview with Newsweek.
On October 7, 2023, Israel was subjected to an unprecedented rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. In addition, Hamas fighters infiltrated the border areas, opened fire on the military and civilians and took hostages. Israeli authorities say that about 1,200 people were killed during the raid. The Israel Defense Forces launched Operation Iron Swords in the Gaza Strip and announced a complete blockade of the enclave. According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, since October 7, 2023, the death toll has exceeded
41,900, and more than 97,500 people have been injured.