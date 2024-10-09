https://sputnikglobe.com/20241009/no-one-will-be-safe-until-palestinian-rights-respected--hamas-political-office-1120483905.html

No One Will Be Safe Until Palestinian Rights Respected – Hamas Political Office

No One Will Be Safe Until Palestinian Rights Respected – Hamas Political Office

Sputnik International

The message of the operation launched by Palestinian movement Hamas against Israel is that no one in the world will be safe until the rights of the Palestinian people are respected, a member of the Hamas political office in the Gaza Strip, Basem Naim, said.

2024-10-09T10:38+0000

2024-10-09T10:38+0000

2024-10-09T10:38+0000

world

middle east

israel

palestine

gaza strip

hamas

israel-gaza conflict

palestine-israel conflict

israel defense forces (idf)

israeli-palestinian conflict

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/10/1119387023_0:178:3007:1869_1920x0_80_0_0_eeaf44305fe464e72b8cab4cfc021c2b.jpg

He added that the October 7 attack was "purely Palestinian" in terms of planning and objectives.On October 7, 2023, Israel was subjected to an unprecedented rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. In addition, Hamas fighters infiltrated the border areas, opened fire on the military and civilians and took hostages. Israeli authorities say that about 1,200 people were killed during the raid. The Israel Defense Forces launched Operation Iron Swords in the Gaza Strip and announced a complete blockade of the enclave. According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, since October 7, 2023, the death toll has exceeded 41,900, and more than 97,500 people have been injured.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241009/gaza-health-ministry-says-israel-demands-evacuation-of-3-remaining-hospitals-in-northern-gaza-1120482769.html

israel

palestine

gaza strip

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

mideast crisis, mideast violence, gaza violence, gaza crisis, palestine genocide, palestine israel war, mideast war, gaza war, gaza genocide, idf kills, arab-israel war