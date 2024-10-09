International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241009/over-9500-people-crossed-syrian-border-from-lebanon-over-past-24-hours---russian-military-1120482634.html
Over 9,500 People Crossed Syrian Border From Lebanon Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military
Over 9,500 People Crossed Syrian Border From Lebanon Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military
Sputnik International
In the past 24 hours, 9,586 people have fled Lebanon over the Syrian border, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing sides in Syria said.
2024-10-09T03:25+0000
2024-10-09T03:25+0000
world
middle east
lebanon
syria
israel
hezbollah
newsfeed
russian defense ministry
israel-lebanon war
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/06/1120438674_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_5a99487ed6e05ea6137911324e507915.jpg
"Over the past 24 hours, 9,586 people crossed the border of the Syrian Arab Republic from Lebanon through the Al Arida, Joussieh, Daboussieh, Jesr Al Qmar and Jdeidet Yabus border crossings," the agency said on Tuesday. Since October 1, Israel has been conducting a ground operation against Hezbollah forces in southern Lebanon while continuing airstrikes. Despite losses, Hezbollah has been fighting Israeli troops on the ground and launching rockets across the border. Israel says its main objective is to create conditions for the return of 60,000 residents who fled the north of the country due to shelling.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241009/who-says-65-medical-workers-killed-in-lebanon-since-september-17---un-office-1120482521.html
lebanon
syria
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/06/1120438674_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4cbb9b1505c21f6cc972e2fe4d0d3710.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
lebanon refugees, lebanese refugees, people fleeing lebanon
lebanon refugees, lebanese refugees, people fleeing lebanon

Over 9,500 People Crossed Syrian Border From Lebanon Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

03:25 GMT 09.10.2024
© AP Photo / Hussein MallaМужчина едет на скутере по обломкам разрушенных зданий, пострадавших от израильских авиаударов в Дахии, Бейрут, Ливан
Мужчина едет на скутере по обломкам разрушенных зданий, пострадавших от израильских авиаударов в Дахии, Бейрут, Ливан - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.10.2024
© AP Photo / Hussein Malla
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Almost 9,600 people crossed the Syrian border from Lebanon over the past 24 hours, Oleg Ignasyuk, the deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said.
"Over the past 24 hours, 9,586 people crossed the border of the Syrian Arab Republic from Lebanon through the Al Arida, Joussieh, Daboussieh, Jesr Al Qmar and Jdeidet Yabus border crossings," the agency said on Tuesday.
An ambulance carrying wounded people whose handheld pager exploded arrives outside at the American University hospital, in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.10.2024
World
WHO Says 65 Medical Workers Killed in Lebanon Since September 17 - UN Office
03:21 GMT
Since October 1, Israel has been conducting a ground operation against Hezbollah forces in southern Lebanon while continuing airstrikes. Despite losses, Hezbollah has been fighting Israeli troops on the ground and launching rockets across the border. Israel says its main objective is to create conditions for the return of 60,000 residents who fled the north of the country due to shelling.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала