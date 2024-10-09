https://sputnikglobe.com/20241009/over-9500-people-crossed-syrian-border-from-lebanon-over-past-24-hours---russian-military-1120482634.html

Over 9,500 People Crossed Syrian Border From Lebanon Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

In the past 24 hours, 9,586 people have fled Lebanon over the Syrian border, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing sides in Syria said.

"Over the past 24 hours, 9,586 people crossed the border of the Syrian Arab Republic from Lebanon through the Al Arida, Joussieh, Daboussieh, Jesr Al Qmar and Jdeidet Yabus border crossings," the agency said on Tuesday. Since October 1, Israel has been conducting a ground operation against Hezbollah forces in southern Lebanon while continuing airstrikes. Despite losses, Hezbollah has been fighting Israeli troops on the ground and launching rockets across the border. Israel says its main objective is to create conditions for the return of 60,000 residents who fled the north of the country due to shelling.

