https://sputnikglobe.com/20241009/russian-troopers-take-control-of-pokrovskoe-settlement-in-kursk-region---defense-ministry-1120488582.html
Russian Troopers Take Control of Pokrovskoe Settlement in Kursk Region - Defense Ministry
Russian Troopers Take Control of Pokrovskoe Settlement in Kursk Region - Defense Ministry
Sputnik International
Units of airborne troops as part of the northern group of forces took control of the settlement of Pokrovskoe, located in the Sudzhansky District of the Kursk Region.
2024-10-09T13:59+0000
2024-10-09T13:59+0000
2024-10-09T13:59+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russian armed forces
russian army
russian defense ministry
ukrainian crisis
kursk
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/0b/1119723298_0:1:3638:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_e5dd6adebc7eccfbc33fc5afc475cc91.jpg
Russian paratroopers stormed Ukrainian fortified positions, the statement added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241008/ex-nato-chief-stoltenberg-could-prevent-ukraine-conflict-but-fueled-it----1120468754.html
kursk
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/0b/1119723298_454:0:3185:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a927e62639888852fc5a48207fcd6e5f.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia's special military operation, ukraine crisis, kursk attack, kursk ukraine, russian army, russian armed forces kursk
russia's special military operation, ukraine crisis, kursk attack, kursk ukraine, russian army, russian armed forces kursk
Russian Troopers Take Control of Pokrovskoe Settlement in Kursk Region - Defense Ministry
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian troopers have taken control of the Pokrovskoe settlement in Russia's Kursk Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
Russian paratroopers stormed Ukrainian fortified positions, the statement added.
"Units of airborne troops as part of the northern group of forces took control of the settlement of Pokrovskoe, located in the Sudzhansky District of the Kursk Region. In the course of the advance, Russian paratroopers stormed the strongholds of the armed forces of Ukraine," the ministry said in a statement.