Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Troopers Take Control of Pokrovskoe Settlement in Kursk Region - Defense Ministry
Units of airborne troops as part of the northern group of forces took control of the settlement of Pokrovskoe, located in the Sudzhansky District of the Kursk Region.
Russian paratroopers stormed Ukrainian fortified positions, the statement added.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian troopers have taken control of the Pokrovskoe settlement in Russia's Kursk Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
Russian paratroopers stormed Ukrainian fortified positions, the statement added.
"Units of airborne troops as part of the northern group of forces took control of the settlement of Pokrovskoe, located in the Sudzhansky District of the Kursk Region. In the course of the advance, Russian paratroopers stormed the strongholds of the armed forces of Ukraine," the ministry said in a statement.
