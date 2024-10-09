https://sputnikglobe.com/20241009/us-military-base-in-northeastern-syria-hit-by-missile-attack---source-1120482398.html

US Military Base in Northeastern Syria Hit by Missile Attack - Source

A US military base in Syria was attacked by several missiles, a source told Sputnik.

"Four missiles were fired at the US base in Koniko, which resulted in powerful explosions," the source said on Tuesday. A large fire broke out at the base after the shelling. The US military, in turn, opened fire with artillery, the source added. Since the escalation of the conflict in the Gaza Strip in October 2023, the US and coalition forces in Iraq and Syria have been repeatedly attacked by missiles and drones, with armed groups within the Islamic Resistance in Iraq claiming responsibility for the attacks. Militias say the strikes on the bases are in response to the Israeli army's actions in Gaza and Washington's support for them.

