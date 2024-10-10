https://sputnikglobe.com/20241010/biden-v-bibi-us-aiming-to-prevent-israels-reckless-adventurism-from-sparking-oil-crisis-1120502344.html

Biden v. Bibi: US Aiming to Prevent Israel's 'Reckless Adventurism' From Sparking Oil Crisis

Biden v. Bibi: US Aiming to Prevent Israel's 'Reckless Adventurism' From Sparking Oil Crisis

Sputnik International

President Joe Biden's administration is likely trying to keep Israel at bay until the US presidential election on November 5, considering surging gas prices from retaliatory strikes on Iran would impact potential voters.

2024-10-10T20:19+0000

2024-10-10T20:19+0000

2024-10-10T20:16+0000

analysis

middle east

us

israel

iran

iran-israel row

palestine-israel conflict

israel-lebanon war

peter ford

benjamin netanyahu

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/06/1082001396_0:0:2780:1565_1920x0_80_0_0_f097ab9767ae836e848e32c2f59eb843.jpg

Biden last week said Israel has not yet determined how it will strike Iran but they should consider other options than targeting oil fields. The warning came after Iran launched a massive missile attack on Israel, calling it an act of self-defense. "It is not hard to envisage a scenario where the world is plunged into a new energy crisis. All it would take is for Israel to continue on its current trajectory of reckless adventurism," former UK ambassador Peter Ford told Sputnik. An Israeli strike on Kharg Island, Iran's main export hub, or some other key oil installation, "would light the blue touch paper," Ford added. Ford warned that Iran could target refineries in Bahrain, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia and/or block the Straits of Hormuz. Covert Action magazine Managing Editor Jeremy Kuzmarov believes the surge in oil prices due to Israeli strikes on Iran would have calamitous repercussions for the economy. "Oil prices may be on the rise and this will cause a further rise in consumer prices in many industries, compounding the rising cost of living, and could cause another recession. This could in turn provoke more political instability in the United States and around the world," Kuzmarov said. Ford said the Biden administration and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris have been urging Israel not to strike Iran's oil facilities to prevent such a crisis, especially given the possible ramifications on the ballot box next month. "Gas prices spiking crazily… is not what a US president or presidential candidate would want a matter of weeks before election day," Ford said. Israeli CalculusIn a call on Wednesday, Biden underscored to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu the need for a diplomatic arrangement between Israel and Lebanon and the importance of renewing diplomacy on Gaza, according to the White House. Ford said although Netanyahu has eschewed US calls for restraint, the Israeli leader might have to consider the latest pleas more seriously. US assistance would likely be withheld and would especially apply if the Israelis were to plan a strike on Iran's civilian nuclear facilities, Ford said. Ford pointed to an even more powerful reason for Israel to baulk at hitting Iran. Even so, Ford said it will be a miracle if Israel does not take some action against Iran, and Tehran declaring more serious counter strikes has raised the stakes. "Which may mean a third round where Israel may yet cross Iran's red lines and we shall be back to a repeat of the energy crisis provoked by the West's sanctions on Russia over Ukraine," Ford said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241008/what-aftermath-could-israel-face-if-it-gambles-on-hitting-irans-nuclear-sites-1120477145.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241009/israels-collective-punishment-turns-the-world-against-it-1120480953.html

israel

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us efforts in the middle east, aipac effects on us administrations, state of israeli aggression in the middle east