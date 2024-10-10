https://sputnikglobe.com/20241010/heads-of-24-states-to-attend-brics-summit-in-kazan---kremlin-aide-1120497792.html

Heads of 24 States to Attend BRICS Summit in Kazan - Kremlin Aide

Sputnik International

The heads of 24 countries will take part in the BRICS summit in Russia's Kazan, while eight more will be represented by second or third highest-ranking officials, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Thursday.

Ushakov believs that the range of participants may widen. At the same time, leaders of nine BRICS member states are expected to attend the summit, he added. Putin's Speech at the BRICS Business ForumRussian President Vladimir Putin will deliver a speech at the BRICS Business Forum that will take place in Moscow from October 17-18, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Thursday.The BRICS Business Forum will take place in the World Trade Center in Moscow and will be dedicated to strengthening cooperation aimed at sustainable economic development and global trade partnerships.

