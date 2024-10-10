https://sputnikglobe.com/20241010/heads-of-24-states-to-attend-brics-summit-in-kazan---kremlin-aide-1120497792.html
Heads of 24 States to Attend BRICS Summit in Kazan - Kremlin Aide
The heads of 24 countries will take part in the BRICS summit in Russia's Kazan, while eight more will be represented by second or third highest-ranking officials, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Thursday.
Ushakov believs that the range of participants may widen. At the same time, leaders of nine BRICS member states are expected to attend the summit, he added. Putin's Speech at the BRICS Business ForumRussian President Vladimir Putin will deliver a speech at the BRICS Business Forum that will take place in Moscow from October 17-18, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Thursday.The BRICS Business Forum will take place in the World Trade Center in Moscow and will be dedicated to strengthening cooperation aimed at sustainable economic development and global trade partnerships.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The heads of 24 countries will take part in the BRICS summit in Russia's Kazan, while eight more will be represented by second or third highest-ranking officials, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Thursday.
Ushakov believs that the range of participants may widen.
"I will note that out of these 32 countries, 24 have confirmed the participation of their leaders in the Kazan summit. Eight countries, according to today's data, will be represented by states' second or third persons. Some 32 states in total. There is still time, and we hope that the range of participants will widen thanks to more countries," Ushakov told reporters.
At the same time, leaders of nine BRICS member states are expected to attend the summit, he added.
"Naturally, all of the BRICS member states have confirmed their participation. Nine of them will be represented by their leaders, and only Saudi Arabia will send its foreign minister," Ushakov said.
Putin's Speech at the BRICS Business Forum
Russian President Vladimir Putin will deliver a speech at the BRICS Business Forum that will take place in Moscow from October 17-18, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Thursday.
"Just in a week, on October 18, the BRICS Business Forum will take place," Ushakov told reporters, adding that "our president is expected to speak at this business forum, and we will also hear video addresses from heads of state from a number of countries."
The BRICS Business Forum will take place in the World Trade Center in Moscow and will be dedicated to strengthening cooperation aimed at sustainable economic development and global trade partnerships.