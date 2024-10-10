https://sputnikglobe.com/20241010/hezbollah-kills-two-in-attack-on-evacuated-israeli-city-1120493856.html
Hezbollah Kills Two in Attack on Evacuated Israeli City
Hezbollah Kills Two in Attack on Evacuated Israeli City
Sputnik International
Two Israelis were killed after a Hezbollah missile attack hit an evacuated northern border town occupied by Israel. The Israeli military says 360 "projectiles" were fired towards Israel.
2024-10-10T02:28+0000
2024-10-10T02:28+0000
2024-10-10T02:29+0000
world
hezbollah
israel defense forces (idf)
middle east
lebanon
israel
israel-lebanon war
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/17/1120259466_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_b4f417192146ed5e15e6b6c279294389.jpg
"As of 23:00 today (Wednesday, October 9th), approximately 220 projectiles that were fired by the Hezbollah terrorist organization crossed from Lebanon into Israel. Overall, Hezbollah fired 360 projectiles toward Israeli territory," the IDF said on Telegram. It said it will continue to defend Israel and its people. A missile attack by Hezbollah killed two Israelis in the evacuated border city of Kiryat Shmona, TASS reported.Since October 1, Israel has been conducting a ground operation against Hezbollah forces in southern Lebanon while continuing airstrikes. Despite losses, Hezbollah has been fighting Israeli troops on the ground and launching rockets across the border. Israel says its main objective is to create conditions for the return of 60,000 residents who fled the north of the country due to shelling. Hezbollah said that it is shelling Israel in solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza who have been subject to a brutal military campaign by Israel for more than a year.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241009/idf-bombs-syria-targeting-hezbollah-leader-irans-saba-plant-1120493176.html
lebanon
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/17/1120259466_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c4367fe2bf0ae742b1e089b57bddc9e0.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
kiryat shmona, hezbollah attacks israel, israelis killed in hezbollah attack
kiryat shmona, hezbollah attacks israel, israelis killed in hezbollah attack
Hezbollah Kills Two in Attack on Evacuated Israeli City
02:28 GMT 10.10.2024 (Updated: 02:29 GMT 10.10.2024)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said Lebanese Shia movement Hezbollah fired 360 projectiles toward Israel, with about 220 reaching Israeli territory. Two deaths were reported in a northern village that has been under evacuation orders for nearly a year.
"As of 23:00 today (Wednesday, October 9th), approximately 220 projectiles that were fired by the Hezbollah terrorist organization crossed from Lebanon into Israel. Overall, Hezbollah fired 360 projectiles toward Israeli territory," the IDF said on Telegram.
It said it will continue to defend Israel and its people.
A missile attack by Hezbollah killed two Israelis in the evacuated border city of Kiryat Shmona, TASS reported.
Since October 1, Israel has been conducting a ground operation against Hezbollah forces in southern Lebanon while continuing airstrikes. Despite losses, Hezbollah has been fighting Israeli troops on the ground and launching rockets across the border.
Israel says its main objective is to create conditions for the return of 60,000 residents who fled the north of the country due to shelling. Hezbollah said that it is shelling Israel in solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza who have been subject to a brutal military campaign by Israel for more than a year.