https://sputnikglobe.com/20241010/hezbollah-kills-two-in-attack-on-evacuated-israeli-city-1120493856.html

Hezbollah Kills Two in Attack on Evacuated Israeli City

Hezbollah Kills Two in Attack on Evacuated Israeli City

Sputnik International

Two Israelis were killed after a Hezbollah missile attack hit an evacuated northern border town occupied by Israel. The Israeli military says 360 "projectiles" were fired towards Israel.

2024-10-10T02:28+0000

2024-10-10T02:28+0000

2024-10-10T02:29+0000

world

hezbollah

israel defense forces (idf)

middle east

lebanon

israel

israel-lebanon war

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/17/1120259466_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_b4f417192146ed5e15e6b6c279294389.jpg

"As of 23:00 today (Wednesday, October 9th), approximately 220 projectiles that were fired by the Hezbollah terrorist organization crossed from Lebanon into Israel. Overall, Hezbollah fired 360 projectiles toward Israeli territory," the IDF said on Telegram. It said it will continue to defend Israel and its people. A missile attack by Hezbollah killed two Israelis in the evacuated border city of Kiryat Shmona, TASS reported.Since October 1, Israel has been conducting a ground operation against Hezbollah forces in southern Lebanon while continuing airstrikes. Despite losses, Hezbollah has been fighting Israeli troops on the ground and launching rockets across the border. Israel says its main objective is to create conditions for the return of 60,000 residents who fled the north of the country due to shelling. Hezbollah said that it is shelling Israel in solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza who have been subject to a brutal military campaign by Israel for more than a year.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241009/idf-bombs-syria-targeting-hezbollah-leader-irans-saba-plant-1120493176.html

lebanon

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

kiryat shmona, hezbollah attacks israel, israelis killed in hezbollah attack