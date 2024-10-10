https://sputnikglobe.com/20241010/iran-threatens-to-strike-us-allies-if-attacked-from-their-territories---reports-1120503610.html
Iran Threatens to Strike US Allies If Attacked From Their Territories - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Tehran has threatened through secret diplomatic channels to strike US allies in the Persian Gulf and the Middle East if their territories or airspace are used to attack Iran, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing Arab officials.
Tehran has sent corresponding warnings to Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Qatar, the report said on Thursday. The authorities of these states have reportedly informed the administration of US President Joe Biden that they do not want to provide their military infrastructure or airspace to the United States and Israel for any aggressive actions against Iran.
Last week, the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces said that "in the event of direct intervention by countries supporting Israel, including the United States, and its aggression against Iran, their bases and interests in the Middle East will simultaneously face a powerful attack."
On Thursday, Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a call to discuss Israel's planned attack against Iran. According to US media, the gap has "narrowed" between what the Israelis want to do and what the Americans are willing to let them do.