https://sputnikglobe.com/20241010/israel-commits-crime-against-humanity-in-gaza---un-investigation-commission-1120498370.html

Israel Commits Crime Against Humanity in Gaza - UN Investigation Commission

Israel Commits Crime Against Humanity in Gaza - UN Investigation Commission

Sputnik International

Israel has committed a crime against humanity during its actions in the Gaza Strip, the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and Israel said on Thursday.

2024-10-10T13:50+0000

2024-10-10T13:50+0000

2024-10-10T14:23+0000

world

middle east

itamar ben-gvir

israel

gaza strip

palestine

palestine-israel conflict

gaza violence

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/0d/1120130972_0:198:3072:1926_1920x0_80_0_0_d7504e693dbbc4b33f867a5a7d0fc673.jpg

"The report found that Israeli security forces have deliberately killed, detained and tortured medical personnel and targeted medical vehicles while tightening their siege on Gaza and restricting permits to leave the territory for medical treatment. These actions constitute the war crimes of willful killing and mistreatment and of the destruction of protected civilian property and the crime against humanity of extermination," the document said. Both Israel and Palestinian armed groups torture prisoners, the commission found. Israeli Minister of National Security Ben-Gvir personally ordered to torture Palestinian prisoners, the commission said. "The report found that the institutionalized mistreatment of Palestinian detainees, a longstanding characteristic of the occupation, took place under direct orders from the Israeli Minister in charge of the prison system, Itamar Ben-Gvir, and was fuelled by Israeli government statements inciting violence and retribution," the document concluded.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241007/israel-hamas-war-one-year-on-key-october-7-myths-debunked-1120459226.html

israel

gaza strip

palestine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

gaza genocide, is israel committing genocide, what’s happening with gaza, israeli genocide against palestinians, will israel be charged with genocide, who’s backing israel, un hearing on gaza, current developments in gaza, what’s happening to palestinians, us military aid to israel, us arms supplies to israel, us violating international law, what weapons is israel getting from us, israeli strikes, israel strikes gaza, israel kills civilians, operation in rafah, incursion into rafah, palestinian statehood, palestine independence, israeli hostages, jewish hostages, how many people did hamas abduct, how much money does us give israel, military aid to israel, financial aid to israel, hamas leader killed, haniyeh assassination, gaza peace talks, gaza ceasefire talks, israel vs hezbollah, israel lebanon tension, israel lebanon hostilities, israeli strikes on syria, airstrikes on damascus