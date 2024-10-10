https://sputnikglobe.com/20241010/israel-commits-crime-against-humanity-in-gaza---un-investigation-commission-1120498370.html
Israel Commits Crime Against Humanity in Gaza - UN Investigation Commission
Israel has committed a crime against humanity during its actions in the Gaza Strip, the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and Israel said on Thursday.
"The report found that Israeli security forces have deliberately killed, detained and tortured medical personnel and targeted medical vehicles while tightening their siege on Gaza and restricting permits to leave the territory for medical treatment. These actions constitute the war crimes of willful killing and mistreatment and of the destruction of protected civilian property and the crime against humanity of extermination," the document said. Both Israel and Palestinian armed groups torture prisoners, the commission found. Israeli Minister of National Security Ben-Gvir personally ordered to torture Palestinian prisoners, the commission said. "The report found that the institutionalized mistreatment of Palestinian detainees, a longstanding characteristic of the occupation, took place under direct orders from the Israeli Minister in charge of the prison system, Itamar Ben-Gvir, and was fuelled by Israeli government statements inciting violence and retribution," the document concluded.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Israel has committed a crime against humanity during its actions in the Gaza Strip, the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and Israel said on Thursday.
"The report found that Israeli security forces have deliberately killed, detained and tortured medical personnel and targeted medical vehicles while tightening their siege on Gaza
and restricting permits to leave the territory for medical treatment. These actions constitute the war crimes of willful killing and mistreatment and of the destruction of protected civilian property and the crime against humanity of extermination," the document said.
Both Israel and Palestinian armed groups torture prisoners, the commission found.
"The Commission also investigated the treatment of Palestinian detainees in Israel and of Israeli and foreign hostages in Gaza since 7 October 2023, and concluded that Israel and Palestinian armed groups are responsible for torture and sexual and gender-based violence," the document said.
Israeli Minister of National Security Ben-Gvir personally ordered to torture Palestinian prisoners, the commission said.
"The report found that the institutionalized mistreatment of Palestinian detainees, a longstanding characteristic of the occupation, took place under direct orders from the Israeli Minister in charge of the prison system, Itamar Ben-Gvir, and was fuelled by Israeli government
statements inciting violence and retribution," the document concluded.