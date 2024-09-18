https://sputnikglobe.com/20240918/israel-and-us-behind-two-waves-of-blasts-in-lebanon-to-divert-attention-from-gaza-genocide---expert-1120194799.html

Israel and US Behind Two Waves of Blasts in Lebanon to Divert Attention From Gaza Genocide - Expert

After a massive pager detonation, Lebanon faced another wave of blasts on September 18.

Earlier in the day, a Lebanese source told Sputnik that devices other than pagers had exploded in different parts of the country on Wednesday. Lebanese Labor Minister Mustafa Bayram called the blasts "a deliberate crime and a terrorist act" by Israel in an interview with Sputnik.The second critical issue is related to Israel's intelligence failures on October 7, 2023, Rakipoglu continued. Speaking to Sputnik on Tuesday, military analyst Alexei Leonkov alleged that US intelligence services could be behind the explosions, referring to their advanced surveillance tools and ability to remotely interfere with the work of communication devices. The US has been developing this capability since the 1960s, when it kicked off the Echelon spying program, the expert noted. In 2013, ex-NSA contractor Edward Snowden shed light on new instruments employed by American spooks. Rakipoglu echoes Leonkov by saying that the US could have had a hand in the recent sabotage attack against Lebanon and Shiite movement Hezbollah.

