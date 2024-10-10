https://sputnikglobe.com/20241010/israeli-journalist-detained-in-lebanon-deported-to-us---idf-radio-1120497256.html

Israeli Journalist Detained in Lebanon Deported to US - IDF Radio

Sputnik International

Israeli citizen Yehoshua Tartakowski, who worked in Beirut as a reporter with the UK citizenship and who was detained on Wednesday by Lebanese security services, has been deported to the United States, the Israeli Army Radio reported on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Lebanese newspaper Al Akhbar, citing sources in security services, reported that the Israeli citizen was detained in Beirut. During the search, an Israeli foreign passport was also found in his possession under the name of Yehoshua Tartakowski, born in 1982 in the US. The report also read that the name in the passport corresponds to the personal information of the journalist who allegedly worked for the Israeli news outlet "This Way". The Israeli army radio also reported that Tartakowski was released after the US intervened in the situation. Lebanon is included in the list of countries where Israelis are banned from visiting by law.

