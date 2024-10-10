https://sputnikglobe.com/20241010/no-changes-in-assessment-of-us-role-in-ukraine-conflict-after-pentagons-statement--moscow-1120498233.html
No Changes in Assessment of US Role in Ukraine Conflict After Pentagon's Statement- Moscow
Russia's assessment of the role the United States is playing in the Ukrainian conflict has not changed after the Pentagon said that restrictions on the use of US weapons to strike deep into Russian territory remain in effect for Kiev, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Thursday.
A senior US Defense Department official said on Wednesday that there had been no change in the US policy blocking Ukraine from launching long-range strikes into Russia with the use of US-supplied weapons. Earlier, Pentagon official said that restrictions on the use of US weapons to strike deep into Russian territory remain in effect due to risks of escalation.
No Changes in Assessment of US Role in Ukraine Conflict After Pentagon's Statement- Moscow
13:44 GMT 10.10.2024 (Updated: 13:45 GMT 10.10.2024)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's assessment of the role the United States is playing in the Ukrainian conflict has not changed after the Pentagon said that restrictions on the use of US weapons to strike deep into Russian territory remain in effect for Kiev, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Thursday.
A senior US Defense Department official said on Wednesday that there had been no change in the US policy blocking Ukraine from launching long-range strikes into Russia with the use of US-supplied weapons.
"It has been said many times that Washington's policy of indulging Kiev's most destructive and far-reaching plans and fantasies is, by and large, at the heart of the acute crisis fraught with high risks and the danger of slipping into the large-scale conflict between Russia and the historic West. Accordingly, yesterday's reports do not change anything in our assessment," Ryabkov said, adding that Russia needs real actions from Washington and not just signals.
Earlier, Pentagon official said that restrictions on the use of US weapons to strike deep into Russian territory remain in effect due to risks of escalation.