https://sputnikglobe.com/20241010/no-changes-in-assessment-of-us-role-in-ukraine-conflict-after-pentagons-statement--moscow-1120498233.html

No Changes in Assessment of US Role in Ukraine Conflict After Pentagon's Statement- Moscow

No Changes in Assessment of US Role in Ukraine Conflict After Pentagon's Statement- Moscow

Sputnik International

Russia's assessment of the role the United States is playing in the Ukrainian conflict has not changed after the Pentagon said that restrictions on the use of US weapons to strike deep into Russian territory remain in effect for Kiev, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Thursday.

2024-10-10T13:44+0000

2024-10-10T13:44+0000

2024-10-10T13:45+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia-nato showdown

russia

ukraine

sergey ryabkov

pentagon

ukrainian crisis

us arms for ukraine

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/14/1114352435_0:0:3048:1714_1920x0_80_0_0_58b97879b4d788a3a91ca4ae4f52c1d9.jpg

A senior US Defense Department official said on Wednesday that there had been no change in the US policy blocking Ukraine from launching long-range strikes into Russia with the use of US-supplied weapons. Earlier, Pentagon official said that restrictions on the use of US weapons to strike deep into Russian territory remain in effect due to risks of escalation.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241010/capitulation-to-save-lives-only-victory-left-to-ukraine-1120493480.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia-nato showdown, ukraine crisis, ukraine conflict, ukrainian conflict, us arms for ukraine, ukraine terrorism, ukraine against russia