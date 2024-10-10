International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
No Changes in Assessment of US Role in Ukraine Conflict After Pentagon's Statement- Moscow
Russia's assessment of the role the United States is playing in the Ukrainian conflict has not changed after the Pentagon said that restrictions on the use of US weapons to strike deep into Russian territory remain in effect for Kiev, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Thursday.
2024-10-10T13:44+0000
2024-10-10T13:45+0000
A senior US Defense Department official said on Wednesday that there had been no change in the US policy blocking Ukraine from launching long-range strikes into Russia with the use of US-supplied weapons. Earlier, Pentagon official said that restrictions on the use of US weapons to strike deep into Russian territory remain in effect due to risks of escalation.
13:44 GMT 10.10.2024 (Updated: 13:45 GMT 10.10.2024)
© AP Photo / Evan VucciPresident Joe Biden meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, in Washington.
President Joe Biden meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, in Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.10.2024
© AP Photo / Evan Vucci
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's assessment of the role the United States is playing in the Ukrainian conflict has not changed after the Pentagon said that restrictions on the use of US weapons to strike deep into Russian territory remain in effect for Kiev, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Thursday.
A senior US Defense Department official said on Wednesday that there had been no change in the US policy blocking Ukraine from launching long-range strikes into Russia with the use of US-supplied weapons.

"It has been said many times that Washington's policy of indulging Kiev's most destructive and far-reaching plans and fantasies is, by and large, at the heart of the acute crisis fraught with high risks and the danger of slipping into the large-scale conflict between Russia and the historic West. Accordingly, yesterday's reports do not change anything in our assessment," Ryabkov said, adding that Russia needs real actions from Washington and not just signals.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, center, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, left, and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken take their seats prior to their talks in Kiev, Ukraine, Tuesday, May 14, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.10.2024
Analysis
Capitulation to Save Lives Only ‘Victory’ Left to Ukraine
01:56 GMT
Earlier, Pentagon official said that restrictions on the use of US weapons to strike deep into Russian territory remain in effect due to risks of escalation.
